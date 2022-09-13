https://sputniknews.com/20220913/us-navy-drops-sanctions-on-special-forces-troops-who-refused-covid-19-jabs-on-religious-grounds-1100732468.html
US Navy Drops Sanctions on Special Forces Troops Who Refused COVID-19 Jabs on 'Religious Grounds'
A group of 35 US Navy SEALs launched a lawsuit against the service arm earlier this year after it barred them from training and deployment fore declining the... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
A group of 35 US Navy SEALs launched a lawsuit against the service arm earlier this year after it barred them from training and deployment fore declining the COVID-19 vaccine — despite them claiming exemption on religious grounds.
The US Navy has quietly dropped its threat of punishment against members of its special forces unit who have refused the COVID-19 vaccine.
The so-called "Trident Order #12", issued in September 2021, barred members of the Navy Sea, Air, and Land (SEAL) teams from training, deployment and other routine duties.
"Special Operations Designated Personnel (SEAL and SWCC) refusing to receive recommended vaccines based solely on personal or religious beliefs will still be medically disqualified," Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral William Lescher stipulated.
Lescher claimed that refusing the Biden administration's vaccine mandate would cause "immediate harm to the Navy" and "to the national security of the United States," even warning that it could be treated as "dereliction of duty."
But Fox News reported on Tuesday that the order has now been withdrawn, months after a group of 35 active-duty SEALs won an initial court injunction against it.
Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals granted the order as part of a still-ongoing lawsuit brought by First Liberty Institute and Hacker Stephens LLP on behalf of the sailors.
According to recently-filed court papers, the navy top brass sent out a communication on May 23 under the title: "NSWC CLOSEOUT TO TRIDENT ORDER #12 - MANDATORY VACCINATION FOR COVID-19."
"This order rescinds reference A," the communique states, explaining that "Ref A" means the "Trident Order #12 on COVID-19 Vaccinations."
But the message also states that all of the navy's commands "will continue to follow guidance, as appropriate, regarding COVID-19 vaccination, accommodation requests, and mitigation measures."
In the court filing, attorney Heather Gebelin Hacker said no new order had been issued to replace the rescinded one.
"To the best of counsel’s knowledge, Trident Order #12 was not replaced," Hacker wrote "As the Court will recall, Trident Order #12 stated that SEALs who are unvaccinated due to religious beliefs are medically disqualified, though SEALs who are unvaccinated due to medical reasons are not automatically disqualified."
A navy spokesperson refused to confirm that, telling Fox News only that: "The Navy does not comment on ongoing litigation."
But Mike Berry, the First Liberty Institute's senior counsel and director of military affairs, said the special forces troops were relieved of their duties and accused the navy of religious prejudice.
"Now that the Navy has rescinded this unlawful order, the only reason it won't allow our SEALs to get back to doing their jobs is because of their religious beliefs," Berry said. "America faces many national security threats, and the Navy is suffering a historic recruiting crisis. There's no good reason to keep these trained and experienced warriors from serving,"
A total of 4,244 US Navy personnel out of a total of some 350,000 have reportedly sought a religious exemption from receiving the vaccine — roughly 1.2 per cent.