https://sputniknews.com/20220913/us-mexican-officials-to-continue-talks-on-border-security-in-october---blinken-1100702321.html

US, Mexican Officials to Continue Talks on Border Security in October - Blinken

US, Mexican Officials to Continue Talks on Border Security in October - Blinken

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US and Mexican government officials will meet in October in Washington for a meeting on border security and irregular migration issues... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-13T02:19+0000

2022-09-13T02:19+0000

2022-09-13T02:19+0000

americas

semiconductors

us

mexico

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102441/56/1024415695_0:169:3000:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_8abd63222591ebf61d479cbd634dab85.jpg

"The high level security dialogue that we will be picking up again in October is helping us tackle shared challenges like narcotics trafficking, human trafficking, as well as violence and insecurity," Blinken said on Monday alongside his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard.Ebrard during the press conference confirmed a Mexican delegation will travel to Washington, DC, next month to discuss migration security issues.On Monday, Blinken and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo led a US delegation in Mexico City for the High-Level Economic Dialogue between the US and Mexican governments, which covered topics of trade, security, and irregular migration.During the meeting, Blinken said, both sides shared efforts to address irregular migration in the Americas, including through humane border management policies and through expanding legal pathways and protections. They also addressed the root causes of migration, something that Mexico and the United States are collaborating on, he added.Well over 2 million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and federal resources trying to handle the situation.

https://sputniknews.com/20220912/texas-border-town-asks-for-refrigerators-to-store-bodies-of-drowned-migrants-as-morgues-overwhelmed-1100686499.html

americas

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

semiconductors, us, mexico