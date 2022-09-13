International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220913/us-mexican-officials-to-continue-talks-on-border-security-in-october---blinken-1100702321.html
US, Mexican Officials to Continue Talks on Border Security in October - Blinken
US, Mexican Officials to Continue Talks on Border Security in October - Blinken
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US and Mexican government officials will meet in October in Washington for a meeting on border security and irregular migration issues... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-13T02:19+0000
2022-09-13T02:19+0000
americas
semiconductors
us
mexico
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102441/56/1024415695_0:169:3000:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_8abd63222591ebf61d479cbd634dab85.jpg
"The high level security dialogue that we will be picking up again in October is helping us tackle shared challenges like narcotics trafficking, human trafficking, as well as violence and insecurity," Blinken said on Monday alongside his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard.Ebrard during the press conference confirmed a Mexican delegation will travel to Washington, DC, next month to discuss migration security issues.On Monday, Blinken and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo led a US delegation in Mexico City for the High-Level Economic Dialogue between the US and Mexican governments, which covered topics of trade, security, and irregular migration.During the meeting, Blinken said, both sides shared efforts to address irregular migration in the Americas, including through humane border management policies and through expanding legal pathways and protections. They also addressed the root causes of migration, something that Mexico and the United States are collaborating on, he added.Well over 2 million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and federal resources trying to handle the situation.
https://sputniknews.com/20220912/texas-border-town-asks-for-refrigerators-to-store-bodies-of-drowned-migrants-as-morgues-overwhelmed-1100686499.html
americas
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102441/56/1024415695_150:0:2851:2026_1920x0_80_0_0_b89d263ae7da0db26fb6ca34324cae58.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
semiconductors, us, mexico
semiconductors, us, mexico

US, Mexican Officials to Continue Talks on Border Security in October - Blinken

02:19 GMT 13.09.2022
© AP Photo / Darryl Bautista/Feature Photo Service for IBMAn alliance led by IBM Research has produced the semiconductor industry's first 7nm (nanometer) node test chips with functional transistors
An alliance led by IBM Research has produced the semiconductor industry's first 7nm (nanometer) node test chips with functional transistors - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2022
© AP Photo / Darryl Bautista/Feature Photo Service for IBM
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US and Mexican government officials will meet in October in Washington for a meeting on border security and irregular migration issues of mutual concern, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a press conference in Mexico City.
"The high level security dialogue that we will be picking up again in October is helping us tackle shared challenges like narcotics trafficking, human trafficking, as well as violence and insecurity," Blinken said on Monday alongside his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard.
Ebrard during the press conference confirmed a Mexican delegation will travel to Washington, DC, next month to discuss migration security issues.
On Monday, Blinken and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo led a US delegation in Mexico City for the High-Level Economic Dialogue between the US and Mexican governments, which covered topics of trade, security, and irregular migration.
During the meeting, Blinken said, both sides shared efforts to address irregular migration in the Americas, including through humane border management policies and through expanding legal pathways and protections. They also addressed the root causes of migration, something that Mexico and the United States are collaborating on, he added.
Migrants are apprehended by US Border Patrol and National Guard troops in Eagle Pass, Texas, on May 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2022
Americas
Texas Border Town Asks for Refrigerators to Store Bodies of Drowned Migrants as Morgues Overwhelmed
Yesterday, 13:28 GMT
Well over 2 million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and federal resources trying to handle the situation.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала