UN Warns at Least $1Bln Needed to Prevent Major Famine in Somalia
UN Warns at Least $1Bln Needed to Prevent Major Famine in Somalia
The African nation is going through a two-year period of severe drought, which, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) may be the biggest such disaster in... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
According to Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the United Nations, the organization needs one billion dollars to prevent a major disaster in Somalia this year. The official stated that at least two regions of the country would be hit by famine between October and December unless the humanitarian aid arrives.Griffiths added that famine wins in too many countries around the world, as the number of people suffering from hunger is expected to be 10 times higher than during the food crisis of 2016-2017.The UN official noted that up to 205 mln people will face acute food crises in 45 countries later this year, including Afghanistan, Somalia, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Yemen.
12:46 GMT 13.09.2022
The African nation is going through a two-year period of severe drought, which, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) may be the biggest such disaster in four decades.
According to Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the United Nations, the organization needs one billion dollars to prevent a major disaster in Somalia this year. The official stated that at least two regions of the country would be hit by famine between October and December unless the humanitarian aid arrives.

"Humanitarian organizations are mobilizing their resources. Somalia alone needs a billion dollars," he said, noting that the UN would ask for the money in the coming weeks, amid major UNGA session in New York.

Griffiths added that famine wins in too many countries around the world, as the number of people suffering from hunger is expected to be 10 times higher than during the food crisis of 2016-2017.
The UN official noted that up to 205 mln people will face acute food crises in 45 countries later this year, including Afghanistan, Somalia, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Yemen.
