UK King Charles III Likely to Follow Queen's Course of Fence-Mending Diplomacy, Scholar Says

The expert went on to say that the monarchy is one of the UK's remaining diplomatic assets, but it tends to be "taken for granted" because Elizabeth II played the role "so well for so long," adding that the king would try to follow his mother's example, especially in dealings with the Commonwealth of Nations to which Elizabeth II was "so devoted."He added that the UK changes prime ministers "so often that more than ever it needs the continuity, which the monarchy has provided."Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family, after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles III, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death, but the official ceremony took place on Saturday at the St. James's Palace in London.

