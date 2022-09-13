https://sputniknews.com/20220913/some-democrats-still-compare-january-6th-to-911-1100701392.html
Some Democrats Still Compare January 6th to 9/11
Some Democrats Still Compare January 6th to 9/11
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Germany refusing to give Ukraine battle tanks, and Senator Mark...
Some Democrats Still Compare January 6th to 9/11
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Germany refusing to give Ukraine battle tanks, and Senator Mark Warner comparing the January 6th riot to 9/11.
Todd Bensman- Senior National Security Fellow and Author | The Border is Not Secure, VP Kamala Harris, and Immigration PoliciesDarius Mayfield - Republican Congressional Candidate for New Jersey's 12th District | America First Candidates, Economic Investment for Black Americans, and Red LiningIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Todd Bensman about Kamala Harris's comments on the Southern border, DHS, and work visas. Todd explained that the Biden administration consider the border secure, while allowing two million illegal migrants into America and the media being afraid to question Biden officials on immigration. Todd spoke about migrants from Africa coming to the Southern border and the lack of enforcement at the border.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Darius Mayfield about his campaign for Congress, black farmers, and modern reparations for black Americans. Darius talked about the amount of doors he knocked on for his campaign and citizens' overall frustration with the Biden administration. Darius discussed the plight of black farmers in America and how young people in America look down on individualism.
Some Democrats Still Compare January 6th to 9/11
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Germany refusing to give Ukraine battle tanks, and Senator Mark Warner comparing the January 6th riot to 9/11.
Todd Bensman- Senior National Security Fellow and Author | The Border is Not Secure, VP Kamala Harris, and Immigration Policies
Darius Mayfield - Republican Congressional Candidate for New Jersey's 12th District | America First Candidates, Economic Investment for Black Americans, and Red Lining
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Todd Bensman about Kamala Harris's comments on the Southern border, DHS, and work visas. Todd explained that the Biden administration consider the border secure, while allowing two million illegal migrants into America and the media being afraid to question Biden officials on immigration. Todd spoke about migrants from Africa coming to the Southern border and the lack of enforcement at the border.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Darius Mayfield about his campaign for Congress, black farmers, and modern reparations for black Americans. Darius talked about the amount of doors he knocked on for his campaign and citizens' overall frustration with the Biden administration. Darius discussed the plight of black farmers in America and how young people in America look down on individualism.
