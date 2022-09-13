https://sputniknews.com/20220913/sco-to-accept-six-new-dialogue-partners-during-summit-in-samarkand-1100717376.html

SCO to Accept Six New Dialogue Partners During Summit in Samarkand

TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Six countries will receive the status of dialogue partners in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the summit in Samarkand... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

According to him, the Samarkand summit will be "a breakthrough in the issue of expanding the number of SCO partner states."Earlier, Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov told reporters that the signing of memorandums on granting the status of a dialogue partner in the SCO with Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia was expected at the summit in Samarkand. Approval of applications for obtaining the status of partners with Bahrain and the Maldives is expected as well.

