Saudis Arrest Man on Mecca Pilgrimage to Save Soul of Late British Queen

The Yemeni national was arrested under a law prohibiting pilgrims on the Hajj to Islam's holiest shrine from chanting slogans or waving placards and banners... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have detained a Yemeni man who made a pilgrimage to Mecca "on behalf of the late British queen."The man posted a video of himself on social media on Monday at Islam's holiest city — which non-Muslims are forbidden to enter — holding up cloth with a written message praying for the salvation of Queen Elizabeth II's soul.Saudi Twitter users quickly called for the man's arrest under laws forbidding pilgrims from carrying banners or chanting slogans in the city.Security forces stationed at the Grand Mosque "arrested a resident of Yemeni nationality who appeared in a video clip carrying a banner inside the Grand Mosque, violating the regulations and instructions for umrah," a statement carried by Saudi media said late on Monday.In her role as 'Defender of the Faith', the late queen was titular head of the Church of England, a reformed schism from the Roman Catholic church founded by King Henry VIII.All Muslims are expected to make the Hajj, or pilgrimage to Mecca, at least once in their lifetime.

