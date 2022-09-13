International
Russian Company Presents Competition-Beating Low-Cost AI-Powered Recycling Robot
Russian Company Presents Competition-Beating Low-Cost AI-Powered Recycling Robot
13.09.2022
A new Russian recycling robot called "Gourmand" has proven to beat foreign competition in sorting garbage while costing half as much, Nevlabs CEO Alexander Evolin said during the WasteEcoExpo in Moscow on Septmeber 13.He added that the robot, which is already being used in Russia’s Moscow and Tver regions, is able to detect very specific types of garbage, for example, separate plastic bottles that were used for sunflower oil since they belong to a different type of trash.The international exhibition of technology and equipment for waste management WasteEcoExpo is being held in Moscow at the Crocus Expo on September 13-15.
16:04 GMT 13.09.2022
Mobile waste sorting and collection points
Evgeny Mikhaylov
