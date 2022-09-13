https://sputniknews.com/20220913/russian-company-presents-competition-beating-low-cost-ai-powered-recycling-robot--1100733585.html

Russian Company Presents Competition-Beating Low-Cost AI-Powered Recycling Robot

Russian Company Presents Competition-Beating Low-Cost AI-Powered Recycling Robot

Various types of new equipment for water sanitation, waste disposal and eco technologies are being demonstrated in the Russian capital amid two major events ... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-13T16:04+0000

2022-09-13T16:04+0000

2022-09-13T16:04+0000

robot

waste

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103799/02/1037990265_0:332:3051:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4924ce00e6dd9da86149ed8d3eb29fc3.jpg

A new Russian recycling robot called "Gourmand" has proven to beat foreign competition in sorting garbage while costing half as much, Nevlabs CEO Alexander Evolin said during the WasteEcoExpo in Moscow on Septmeber 13.He added that the robot, which is already being used in Russia’s Moscow and Tver regions, is able to detect very specific types of garbage, for example, separate plastic bottles that were used for sunflower oil since they belong to a different type of trash.The international exhibition of technology and equipment for waste management WasteEcoExpo is being held in Moscow at the Crocus Expo on September 13-15.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

robot, waste