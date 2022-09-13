https://sputniknews.com/20220913/russian-company-presents-competition-beating-low-cost-ai-powered-recycling-robot--1100733585.html
Russian Company Presents Competition-Beating Low-Cost AI-Powered Recycling Robot
Various types of new equipment for water sanitation, waste disposal and eco technologies are being demonstrated in the Russian capital amid two major events - WasteEcoExpo and EcwaExpo.
A new Russian recycling robot called "Gourmand" has proven to beat foreign competition in sorting garbage while costing half as much, Nevlabs CEO Alexander Evolin said during the WasteEcoExpo
in Moscow on Septmeber 13.
"It shows results even better than foreign ones, because we used a fairly new approach. This is not some bravado - we tried and we got better results. We use artificial intelligence for recognition [of waste], while old foreign machines use spectral analysis, which is expensive and has a number of limitations," Nevolin told reporters.
He added that the robot, which is already being used in Russia’s Moscow and Tver regions, is able to detect very specific types of garbage, for example, separate plastic bottles that were used for sunflower oil since they belong to a different type of trash.
The international exhibition of technology and equipment for waste management WasteEcoExpo is being held in Moscow at the Crocus Expo on September 13-15.