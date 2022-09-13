https://sputniknews.com/20220913/russia-africa-economic-forum-to-take-place-in-st-petersburg-in-summer-2023-1100725158.html
Russia-Africa Economic Forum to Take Place in St. Petersburg in Summer 2023
Russia-Africa Economic Forum to Take Place in St. Petersburg in Summer 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The second Russia-Africa Economic Forum will take place in summer of 2023 in Saint Petersburg alongside the second Russia-Africa summit, the... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-13T13:14+0000
2022-09-13T13:14+0000
2022-09-13T13:14+0000
africa
russia
forum
saint petersburg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107712/27/1077122749_0:158:1973:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_82ab9ba99d89f87acb017b71dca9c3a4.jpg
"The second Russia-Africa Economic Forum is scheduled to take place alongside the summit. It is planned that leaders of the African countries, who will come to Saint Petersburg, will participate in the forum together with representatives of Russian, African and international business, as well as state structures and African integration groups," the foundation said.The organizing committee of the second Russia-Africa summit has already been established, with Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov appointed as the chairman of the committee.The first Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi on October 23-24, 2019, and was co-hosted by Egypt. The participating states outlined priority areas of economic cooperation with the aim of achieving concrete goals in the coming years. The countries also set goals and objectives for the development of Russian-African cooperation in a variety of fields, including politics, security, economy, science, technology and culture.
https://sputniknews.com/20220726/why-russia-africa-youth-public-forum-promises-rapprochement--enhanced-cooperation--1097824723.html
russia
saint petersburg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107712/27/1077122749_37:0:1937:1425_1920x0_80_0_0_8baf0a66f43237f85d49e4bb2a8ba283.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, forum, saint petersburg
russia, forum, saint petersburg
Russia-Africa Economic Forum to Take Place in St. Petersburg in Summer 2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The second Russia-Africa Economic Forum will take place in summer of 2023 in Saint Petersburg alongside the second Russia-Africa summit, the Roscongress Foundation said on Tuesday.
"The second Russia-Africa Economic Forum is scheduled to take place alongside the summit. It is planned that leaders of the African countries, who will come to Saint Petersburg, will participate in the forum together with representatives of Russian, African and international business, as well as state structures and African integration groups," the foundation said.
The organizing committee of the second Russia-Africa summit
has already been established, with Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov appointed as the chairman of the committee.
The first Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi on October 23-24, 2019, and was co-hosted by Egypt. The participating states outlined priority areas of economic cooperation with the aim of achieving concrete goals in the coming years. The countries also set goals and objectives for the development of Russian-African cooperation in a variety of fields, including politics, security, economy, science, technology and culture.