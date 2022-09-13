https://sputniknews.com/20220913/regional-assembly-urges-indian-govt-to-name-new-delhi-parliament-after-constitutional-architect-1100724821.html

Regional Assembly Urges Indian Gov't to Name New Delhi Parliament After Constitutional Architect

Regional Assembly Urges Indian Gov't to Name New Delhi Parliament After Constitutional Architect

The foundation stone of the new Indian parliament building was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020.

India’s Telangana State Legislative Assembly passed a resolution on Tuesday prompting the central government to name the new parliament building in New Delhi after the architect of the Constitution, Bhim Rao Ambedkar.The resolution was moved by Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao and passed by both houses of the State Legislature.Rao argued that Amebdkar had been instrumental in ensuring that minorities had a strong voice in the democratic country.Telangana lawmakers from the Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) parties supported the resolution, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers were not present at the time, prompting a unanimous approval.The new Parliament building is part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project launched in 2019.

