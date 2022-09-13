International
Regional Assembly Urges Indian Gov't to Name New Delhi Parliament After Constitutional Architect
India’s Telangana State Legislative Assembly passed a resolution on Tuesday prompting the central government to name the new parliament building in New Delhi after the architect of the Constitution, Bhim Rao Ambedkar.The resolution was moved by Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao and passed by both houses of the State Legislature.Rao argued that Amebdkar had been instrumental in ensuring that minorities had a strong voice in the democratic country.Telangana lawmakers from the Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) parties supported the resolution, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers were not present at the time, prompting a unanimous approval.The new Parliament building is part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project launched in 2019.
17:16 GMT 13.09.2022
Rahul Trivedi
The foundation stone of the new Indian parliament building was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020. According to media reports, the government plans to hold the 2022 parliamentary winter session in the new building starting November.
India’s Telangana State Legislative Assembly passed a resolution on Tuesday prompting the central government to name the new parliament building in New Delhi after the architect of the Constitution, Bhim Rao Ambedkar.
The resolution was moved by Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao and passed by both houses of the State Legislature.
Rao argued that Amebdkar had been instrumental in ensuring that minorities had a strong voice in the democratic country.

“He gave the nation a direction and there is no better person to honor than having the new parliament building name after him,” the minister said. Rao also reminded that Telangana state had been created thanks to Ambedkar’s work.

Telangana lawmakers from the Congress and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) parties supported the resolution, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers were not present at the time, prompting a unanimous approval.
The new Parliament building is part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project launched in 2019.
