Pashinyan Spoke to Blinken by Phone to Discuss Escalation on Border - Armenian Cabinet
Pashinyan Spoke to Blinken by Phone to Discuss Escalation on Border - Armenian Cabinet
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone about the situation on the border with...
"The prime minister presented the details of the aggression committed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia. Pashinyan said that in connection with these actions, the decision was made to formally appeal to the Russian Federation in order to implement the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as to the CSTO and the UN Security Council. In this context, he expressed hope for a proportionate response from the international community," it said.According to the Armenian cabinet, Blinken "expressed the American side's deep concern about the situation, considered it unacceptable to further aggravate the situation, and declared the US readiness to make efforts to stabilize the situation."Earlier, Yerevan said the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia late on Monday using artillery and drones. The Armenian Defense Ministry said there were killed and wounded on the Armenian side. Baku said the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also reported losses in its ranks.
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone about the situation on the border with Azerbaijan, the Armenian government said in a statement.
"The prime minister presented the details of the aggression committed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia. Pashinyan said that in connection with these actions, the decision was made to formally appeal to the Russian Federation in order to implement the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as to the CSTO and the UN Security Council. In this context, he expressed hope for a proportionate response from the international community," it said.
According to the Armenian cabinet, Blinken "expressed the American side's deep concern about the situation, considered it unacceptable to further aggravate the situation, and declared the US readiness to make efforts to stabilize the situation."
Earlier, Yerevan said the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia late on Monday using artillery and drones. The Armenian Defense Ministry said there were killed and wounded on the Armenian side. Baku said the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also reported losses in its ranks.