International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220913/pashinyan-spoke-to-blinken-by-phone-to-discuss-escalation-on-border---armenian-cabinet-1100702768.html
Pashinyan Spoke to Blinken by Phone to Discuss Escalation on Border - Armenian Cabinet
Pashinyan Spoke to Blinken by Phone to Discuss Escalation on Border - Armenian Cabinet
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone about the situation on the border with... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-13T03:42+0000
2022-09-13T03:42+0000
world
nikol pashinyan
antony blinken
armenia
us state department
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094376696_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fba30c6b3e778a051721ea760c950da5.jpg
"The prime minister presented the details of the aggression committed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia. Pashinyan said that in connection with these actions, the decision was made to formally appeal to the Russian Federation in order to implement the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as to the CSTO and the UN Security Council. In this context, he expressed hope for a proportionate response from the international community," it said.According to the Armenian cabinet, Blinken "expressed the American side's deep concern about the situation, considered it unacceptable to further aggravate the situation, and declared the US readiness to make efforts to stabilize the situation."Earlier, Yerevan said the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia late on Monday using artillery and drones. The Armenian Defense Ministry said there were killed and wounded on the Armenian side. Baku said the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also reported losses in its ranks.
https://sputniknews.com/20220912/armenian-defense-ministry-reports-that-azerbaijani-armed-forces-are-shelling-armenias-territory-1100699621.html
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094376696_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a2c8c96f19a0b1fc0122a78e91ef47b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nikol pashinyan, antony blinken, armenia, us state department
nikol pashinyan, antony blinken, armenia, us state department

Pashinyan Spoke to Blinken by Phone to Discuss Escalation on Border - Armenian Cabinet

03:42 GMT 13.09.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankArmenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at an informal summit of the heads of states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in St. Petersburg.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at an informal summit of the heads of states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in St. Petersburg. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2022
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken by phone about the situation on the border with Azerbaijan, the Armenian government said in a statement.
"The prime minister presented the details of the aggression committed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia. Pashinyan said that in connection with these actions, the decision was made to formally appeal to the Russian Federation in order to implement the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as to the CSTO and the UN Security Council. In this context, he expressed hope for a proportionate response from the international community," it said.
According to the Armenian cabinet, Blinken "expressed the American side's deep concern about the situation, considered it unacceptable to further aggravate the situation, and declared the US readiness to make efforts to stabilize the situation."
Earlier, Yerevan said the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia late on Monday using artillery and drones. The Armenian Defense Ministry said there were killed and wounded on the Armenian side. Baku said the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also reported losses in its ranks.
Video reportedly of Azerbaijani artillery shells exploding in Armenia on September 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2022
World
Armenian Defense Ministry Reports that Azerbaijani Armed Forces are Shelling Armenia's Territory
Yesterday, 21:15 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала