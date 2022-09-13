https://sputniknews.com/20220913/nato-reportedly-mulls-giving-ukraine-fighter-jets-air-defense-in-medium-to-longer-term-1100720892.html

NATO Reportedly Mulls Giving Ukraine Fighter Jets, Air Defense in 'Medium to Longer Term'

The members of the military bloc previously avoided shipping offensive weapons like fighter jets, fearing Moscow's reaction. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

The US and its allies are discussing the option of shipping new types of weapons to Ukraine to cater to its longer-term needs, the Financial Times has reported, citing an anonymous US defense official.The list of new weapons for Kiev reportedly includes air defense systems and Western fighter jets – which NATO countries have so far avoided to include in their military aid for Ukraine. The only exception has been a few aged Soviet-era jets supplied by the Eastern European countries.The NATO countries consider these arms shipments for the "medium to longer-term", the newspaper's source noted.The Kremlin repeatedly warned the West against shipping weapons to Ukraine, stressing that it only prolongs the Russian special military operation there, but does not change the fact that it will achieve its goals eventually.Moscow also pointed out that any Western weapons shipments to Ukraine will be treated as valid targets for the Russian military once they enter the territory of the country. So far, the NATO countries have not heeded the Kremlin's warnings and continue to allocate billions of dollars to military aid for Kiev.The US reportedly may announce another military aid package for Ukraine worth $600 million, according to Politico. It would bring the overall volume of Washington's aid to Ukraine since the start of the special operation to $40 billion, as the country struggles to cope with inflation from its generous spending in 2021 and the sanctions-triggered growth of fuel prices.

