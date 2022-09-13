https://sputniknews.com/20220913/nasa-reschedules-artemis-1-moon-mission-launch-for-september-27-1100707907.html

NASA Reschedules Artemis 1 Moon Mission Launch for September 27

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said it requested the Artemis 1 unmanned moon mission launch opportunity for... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

NASA has canceled the planned launch of Artemis 1 mission atop a Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft twice in the past week, primarily over a liquid hydrogen leak. On September 8, the space agency said that the launch had been tentatively rescheduled for September 23 or September 27.If the launch takes place on September 27, Orion's return to Earth will be possible on November 5.The agency stated on September 10 that specialists carried out necessary repairs associated with the hydrogen leak on the launch pad. This week they will test the readiness of the rocket for launch. The announced deadlines are not final and require confirmation, NASA said.

