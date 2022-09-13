International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220913/nasa-reschedules-artemis-1-moon-mission-launch-for-september-27-1100707907.html
NASA Reschedules Artemis 1 Moon Mission Launch for September 27
NASA Reschedules Artemis 1 Moon Mission Launch for September 27
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said it requested the Artemis 1 unmanned moon mission launch opportunity for... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-13T07:12+0000
2022-09-13T07:12+0000
americas
us
nasa
artemis
moon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094408505_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b37e5c81d53b4c589e96feef2730bfe1.jpg
NASA has canceled the planned launch of Artemis 1 mission atop a Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft twice in the past week, primarily over a liquid hydrogen leak. On September 8, the space agency said that the launch had been tentatively rescheduled for September 23 or September 27.If the launch takes place on September 27, Orion's return to Earth will be possible on November 5.The agency stated on September 10 that specialists carried out necessary repairs associated with the hydrogen leak on the launch pad. This week they will test the readiness of the rocket for launch. The announced deadlines are not final and require confirmation, NASA said.
americas
moon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094408505_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6493c9865d931a405708ee09011f2147.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, nasa, artemis, moon
us, nasa, artemis, moon

NASA Reschedules Artemis 1 Moon Mission Launch for September 27

07:12 GMT 13.09.2022
© AP Photo / John RaouxThe NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard stands on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, March 18, 2022. NASA is kicking off a critical countdown test for its new moon rocket. The two-day dress rehearsal began Friday, April 1, 2022 at Florida's Kennedy Space Center and will culminate Sunday with the loading of the rocket's fuel tanks.
The NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard stands on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, March 18, 2022. NASA is kicking off a critical countdown test for its new moon rocket. The two-day dress rehearsal began Friday, April 1, 2022 at Florida's Kennedy Space Center and will culminate Sunday with the loading of the rocket's fuel tanks. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2022
© AP Photo / John Raoux
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said it requested the Artemis 1 unmanned moon mission launch opportunity for September 27.

"NASA has adjusted the targeted dates for a cryogenic demonstration test and to the next launch opportunities for Artemis I... The agency will conduct the demonstration test no earlier than Wednesday, Sept. 21, and has updated its request for a launch opportunity Sept. 27, with a potential backup opportunity of Oct. 2 under review," NASA's statement read.

NASA has canceled the planned launch of Artemis 1 mission atop a Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft twice in the past week, primarily over a liquid hydrogen leak. On September 8, the space agency said that the launch had been tentatively rescheduled for September 23 or September 27.

"The dates also allow managers to ensure teams have enough rest and to replenish supplies of cryogenic propellants," the statement said.

If the launch takes place on September 27, Orion's return to Earth will be possible on November 5.
The agency stated on September 10 that specialists carried out necessary repairs associated with the hydrogen leak on the launch pad. This week they will test the readiness of the rocket for launch. The announced deadlines are not final and require confirmation, NASA said.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала