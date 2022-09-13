https://sputniknews.com/20220913/medvedev-kievs-security-guarantees-project-is-prelude-to-world-war-three-1100731461.html
Medvedev: Kiev's Security Guarantees Project is 'Prelude to World War Three'
Medvedev: Kiev's Security Guarantees Project is 'Prelude to World War Three'
Earlier in the day, Volodymyr Zelensky's office presented a project of future "security guarantees" for Ukraine after Russia's special military operation ends... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-13T15:08+0000
2022-09-13T15:08+0000
2022-09-13T15:39+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
world war iii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100732111_0:0:2899:1631_1920x0_80_0_0_452844bf923f211c05cf47770bf26042.jpg
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has harshly criticized the project of security guarantees for post-conflict Ukraine, which was presented by Kiev, warning that its implementation will become a "prelude to World War Three".Medvedev said that the presented project is basically equal to extending NATO's military protection over Ukraine. He warned that if the bloc's members don't stop sending more weapons to Kiev, the conflict might grow to a different level, become less predictable and will start involving more and more countries.At the same time, the former Russian president admitted that all countries involved, including Russia, will have their share of trouble.Earlier today, Ukraine presented its vision of the future security guarantees for itself after the conflict with Russia will be over. Kiev suggested that a number of countries act as guarantors to intervene militarily if the country is "attacked" in the future. The country also proposed to keep Russia under western sanctions until it pays for the restoration of Ukraine.In addition, the proposed project suggested massive militarization of Ukraine by western countries. The latter are already shipping dozens of billions of dollars-worth of armaments to Ukraine since the start of the Russian special military operation. The Kremlin has demanded that the West stop arming Ukraine, stressing that it only prolongs the conflict and emboldens Kiev to ignore a peaceful end to it.
https://sputniknews.com/20220913/nato-reportedly-mulls-giving-ukraine-fighter-jets-air-defense-in-medium-to-longer-term-1100720892.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100732111_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29a42dd7fbb6e15a64b7a07746c1f6aa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, world war iii
russia, ukraine, world war iii
Medvedev: Kiev's Security Guarantees Project is 'Prelude to World War Three'
15:08 GMT 13.09.2022 (Updated: 15:39 GMT 13.09.2022)
Earlier in the day, Volodymyr Zelensky's office presented a project of future "security guarantees" for Ukraine after Russia's special military operation ends. The plan includes massive militarization, as well as intervention by foreign guarantors in the event of an attack on the country.
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has harshly criticized the project of security guarantees for post-conflict Ukraine, which was presented by Kiev, warning that its implementation will become a "prelude to World War Three".
Medvedev said that the presented project is basically equal to extending NATO's military protection over Ukraine. He warned that if the bloc's members don't stop sending more weapons
to Kiev, the conflict might grow to a different level, become less predictable and will start involving more and more countries.
"Then the [people in] western countries will not be able to sit in their clean houses and apartments, laughing at how they weaken Russia using proxies. Everything around them will go up in flames. Their citizens will get their fair share of woes. The earth will literally burn and the concrete will melt around them," Medvedev warned.
At the same time, the former Russian president admitted that all countries involved, including Russia, will have their share of trouble.
Earlier today, Ukraine presented its vision of the future security guarantees for itself after the conflict with Russia will be over. Kiev suggested that a number of countries act as guarantors to intervene militarily if the country is "attacked" in the future. The country also proposed to keep Russia under western sanctions until it pays for the restoration of Ukraine.
In addition, the proposed project suggested massive militarization
of Ukraine by western countries. The latter are already shipping dozens of billions of dollars-worth of armaments to Ukraine since the start of the Russian special military operation. The Kremlin has demanded that the West stop arming Ukraine, stressing that it only prolongs the conflict and emboldens Kiev to ignore a peaceful end to it.