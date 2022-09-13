Media Coverage of Russia’s Regrouping in Ukraine and the Release of Leonard Peltier

https://sputniknews.com/20220913/media-coverage-of-russias-regrouping-in-ukraine-and-the-release-of-leonard-peltier--1100697665.html

Western media coverage of Russian troops regrouping in Ukraine, US migration policy and much more in today's episode of Political Misfits. 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, international affairs and security analyst joins the show to talk about media coverage of recent events in Ukraine. The Washington Post is reporting that Russian soldiers are "dropping their weapons on fleeing areas". But the Russian military says this was a strategic regrouping that had been planned in advance. Mark explains what is going on.Maru Mora Villalpando, Founder of La Resistencia, community organizer and immigrant activist joins the show to talk about US immigration policy. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, for the first time sent migrants from the US southern border to Chicago, part of his campaign to bus migrants to northern cities and sanctuary cities to make a political point about what Texas experiences as a border state. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said “This is a manufactured crisis on the part of Governor Abbott.” But it’s also true that New York City’s social safety net is straining, that DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has twice tried to call in the national guard to help her city bodies manage the thousands of migrants who have come to DC since April, and that in the Chicago area already, local officials are saying this is chaotic, we didn’t get enough warning, we’ve gotten no direction as to what we’re supposed to do.Jim Kavanagh, editor of thepolimicist.net joins the show. They begin the conversation with news that Donald Trump made an unannounced and unexpected trip to Washington yesterday. Then the Misfits and Kavanagh talk about politics. Polls across the country have been pretty consistent that the Democrats are expected to keep the Senate and the Republicans are expected to win the House. But the New York Times yesterday said that among women, including Republican women, inflation and the economy are not important issues. They are far more concerned about abortion. The article concluded that House races will be far tighter than the polls might lead us to believe,Troy Heinert, South Dakota State senator joins the show to talk about the walk underway right now from Minnesota to Washington DC to ask President Biden to grant clemency to Leonard Peltier, who has served 46 years in prison after a problem-ridden trial and a parole process so egregiously unfair that the UN Human Rights Council this year called for him to be released immediately and given the right to compensation. It concluded that, basically, Peltier remained in prison because he was Native American. The DNC recently passed a resolution urging Joe Biden to release Leonard Peltier.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

