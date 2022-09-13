https://sputniknews.com/20220913/measures-to-reduce-energy-prices-in-eu-will-help-collect-more-support-funds---commissioner-1100741001.html

Measures to Reduce Energy Prices in EU Will Help Collect More Support Funds - Commissioner

Measures to Reduce Energy Prices in EU Will Help Collect More Support Funds - Commissioner

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - New measures for the European Union to weather high energy prices, which the European Commission will propose on Wednesday, will enable... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-13T21:00+0000

2022-09-13T21:00+0000

2022-09-13T21:00+0000

world

european union (eu)

energy

energy crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1b/1100051317_0:152:3001:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_9be035cab398b1250d96ee36f14afd76.jpg

Earlier in the day, Simson announced that the European Commission would propose on Wednesday a number of measures in the energy sector, including setting a mandatory peak-hour electricity consumption target, revenue caps for low-cost electricity companies, and contributions from oil, gas and coal companies.EU residents, especially the most vulnerable, as well as businesses and industries are struggling to make ends meet because of high energy costs, Simson added.The start of hostilities in Ukraine in February exacerbated the energy crisis unfolding in Europe over the past year. Disruptions in logistical and financial operations due to the crisis and Western sanctions against Russia have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in energy prices worldwide, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european union (eu), energy, energy crisis