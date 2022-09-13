https://sputniknews.com/20220913/mass-divorce-celebration-cancelled-amid-threats-of-protest-in-india-1100706400.html

Mass 'Divorce Celebration' Cancelled Amid Threats of Protest in India

Mass 'Divorce Celebration' Cancelled Amid Threats of Protest in India

Indian weddings are known for being costly affairs, with even low-income families spending thousands of dollars to mark the grand occasion with pomp and show... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-13T13:16+0000

2022-09-13T13:16+0000

2022-09-13T13:16+0000

india

marriage

divorce

divorce

protests

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100724679_0:75:800:525_1920x0_80_0_0_c578939487b25f9c5bb43cebacb64b63.jpg

A "grand celebration" of 18 men’s divorces in India’s Madhya Pradesh state has been called off amid threats of protests.The Bhai Welfare Society, a local NGO which fights marital injustice against men, was set to host the event on September 18 for the men who obtained divorces after long court battles. However, the event was cancelled after protest was raised. Chandrashekhar Tiwari, president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch group, argued that no attack on India culture should be tolerated, and warned of protests at the venue. He also alleged that a criminal case could be registered against the event’s organizers.The event was due to include rituals that some termed “anti-marriage” as they reversed the normal fashion of carrying them out during weddings. These rituals were to include the immersion of the wedding floral garlands that are normally put on by recently married bride and the bridegrooms as part of the wedding.They also included "Gents Sangeet," in contrast to the usual ladies' singing cocktail party and dinner ceremony.Finally, the event was supposed to be followed by a divorce certificate distribution by the chief guest.According to The Times of India, the Bhai Welfare Society stated that the ceremony was intended to "motivate" people to comprehend that their life did not end after divorce.Divorce is a complicated procedure in India, even through mutual consent it may take up to 18-24 months to get separated legally. A contested divorce could take three to five years.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

marriage, divorce, divorce, protests