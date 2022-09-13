https://sputniknews.com/20220913/major-expos-dedicated-to-water-supply-eco-tech-and-waste-management-open-in-moscow-1100723627.html

Major Expos Dedicated to Water Supply, Eco Tech and Waste Management Open in Moscow

During the expos that will take place on September 13-15, participants will showcase new technology and solutions for the industry to replace that of western... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

Two large-scale ecological events kicked off in the Russian capital on Tuesday. The EcwaExpo is dedicated to unveiling water supply technology, as well as providing a vast line of equipment for water disposal, sanitation and purification. At the same time, the WasteEcoExpo will present the newest solutions regarding garbage disposal, recycling, and green technologies.Several officials attended the grand openings, including Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Yevtukhov, who stressed that the expos have everything the industry needs to develop Russian ecosystems.At the same time, Moscow regional Minister for Housing and Utilities Anton Velikhovsky noted that the capital is the national leader when it comes to creating waste disposal industry and recycling, adding that Russia needs to have its own technological solutions.The events are being held at the Crocus Expo Center in Moscow on September 13-15, with over 200 guests from Russia, China and other countries presenting their equipment. The experts will also discuss ways to boost efficiency and create new supply chains for the industry.

