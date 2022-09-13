International
https://sputniknews.com/20220913/major-expos-dedicated-to-water-supply-eco-tech-and-waste-management-open-in-moscow-1100723627.html
Major Expos Dedicated to Water Supply, Eco Tech and Waste Management Open in Moscow
Major Expos Dedicated to Water Supply, Eco Tech and Waste Management Open in Moscow
During the expos that will take place on September 13-15, participants will showcase new technology and solutions for the industry to replace that of western... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-13T13:49+0000
2022-09-13T13:49+0000
waste disposal
waste recycling
water supply
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100725026_0:72:700:466_1920x0_80_0_0_8f750a8baee6d8cd4e1543eba2664a18.jpg
Two large-scale ecological events kicked off in the Russian capital on Tuesday. The EcwaExpo is dedicated to unveiling water supply technology, as well as providing a vast line of equipment for water disposal, sanitation and purification. At the same time, the WasteEcoExpo will present the newest solutions regarding garbage disposal, recycling, and green technologies.Several officials attended the grand openings, including Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Yevtukhov, who stressed that the expos have everything the industry needs to develop Russian ecosystems.At the same time, Moscow regional Minister for Housing and Utilities Anton Velikhovsky noted that the capital is the national leader when it comes to creating waste disposal industry and recycling, adding that Russia needs to have its own technological solutions.The events are being held at the Crocus Expo Center in Moscow on September 13-15, with over 200 guests from Russia, China and other countries presenting their equipment. The experts will also discuss ways to boost efficiency and create new supply chains for the industry.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100725026_40:0:661:466_1920x0_80_0_0_e405c767d075fadcf2842c13bb4e5b5a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
waste disposal, waste recycling, water supply
waste disposal, waste recycling, water supply

Major Expos Dedicated to Water Supply, Eco Tech and Waste Management Open in Moscow

13:49 GMT 13.09.2022
© Photo : WasteEcoExpoWasteEcoExpo
WasteEcoExpo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2022
© Photo : WasteEcoExpo
Subscribe
International
India
During the expos that will take place on September 13-15, participants will showcase new technology and solutions for the industry to replace that of western companies that vacated the Russian market this year.
Two large-scale ecological events kicked off in the Russian capital on Tuesday. The EcwaExpo is dedicated to unveiling water supply technology, as well as providing a vast line of equipment for water disposal, sanitation and purification. At the same time, the WasteEcoExpo will present the newest solutions regarding garbage disposal, recycling, and green technologies.
Several officials attended the grand openings, including Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Yevtukhov, who stressed that the expos have everything the industry needs to develop Russian ecosystems.

“Today, after carrying out a fairly large serious program, implementing support measures for import substitution of equipment, we are confident in our prospects. We understand that we have every opportunity to implement all environmental programs, including the most important one - the national project 'Ecology',” he explained.

At the same time, Moscow regional Minister for Housing and Utilities Anton Velikhovsky noted that the capital is the national leader when it comes to creating waste disposal industry and recycling, adding that Russia needs to have its own technological solutions.

“Issues related to import substitution are reflected in today's forum. It is extremely important that there are regions with their [qualified] workers and [sufficient] production bases, which show how the import substitution system is starting to work in Russia,” Velikhovsky noted.

The events are being held at the Crocus Expo Center in Moscow on September 13-15, with over 200 guests from Russia, China and other countries presenting their equipment. The experts will also discuss ways to boost efficiency and create new supply chains for the industry.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала