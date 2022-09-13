https://sputniknews.com/20220913/major-expos-dedicated-to-water-supply-eco-tech-and-waste-management-open-in-moscow-1100723627.html
Major Expos Dedicated to Water Supply, Eco Tech and Waste Management Open in Moscow
Major Expos Dedicated to Water Supply, Eco Tech and Waste Management Open in Moscow
During the expos that will take place on September 13-15, participants will showcase new technology and solutions for the industry to replace that of western... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-13T13:49+0000
2022-09-13T13:49+0000
2022-09-13T13:49+0000
waste disposal
waste recycling
water supply
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100725026_0:72:700:466_1920x0_80_0_0_8f750a8baee6d8cd4e1543eba2664a18.jpg
Two large-scale ecological events kicked off in the Russian capital on Tuesday. The EcwaExpo is dedicated to unveiling water supply technology, as well as providing a vast line of equipment for water disposal, sanitation and purification. At the same time, the WasteEcoExpo will present the newest solutions regarding garbage disposal, recycling, and green technologies.Several officials attended the grand openings, including Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Yevtukhov, who stressed that the expos have everything the industry needs to develop Russian ecosystems.At the same time, Moscow regional Minister for Housing and Utilities Anton Velikhovsky noted that the capital is the national leader when it comes to creating waste disposal industry and recycling, adding that Russia needs to have its own technological solutions.The events are being held at the Crocus Expo Center in Moscow on September 13-15, with over 200 guests from Russia, China and other countries presenting their equipment. The experts will also discuss ways to boost efficiency and create new supply chains for the industry.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100725026_40:0:661:466_1920x0_80_0_0_e405c767d075fadcf2842c13bb4e5b5a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
waste disposal, waste recycling, water supply
waste disposal, waste recycling, water supply
Major Expos Dedicated to Water Supply, Eco Tech and Waste Management Open in Moscow
During the expos that will take place on September 13-15, participants will showcase new technology and solutions for the industry to replace that of western companies that vacated the Russian market this year.
Two large-scale ecological events kicked off in the Russian capital on Tuesday. The EcwaExpo
is dedicated to unveiling water supply technology, as well as providing a vast line of equipment for water disposal, sanitation and purification. At the same time, the WasteEcoExpo will present the newest solutions regarding garbage disposal, recycling, and green technologies.
Several officials attended the grand openings, including Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Yevtukhov, who stressed that the expos have everything the industry needs to develop Russian ecosystems.
“Today, after carrying out a fairly large serious program, implementing support measures for import substitution of equipment, we are confident in our prospects. We understand that we have every opportunity to implement all environmental programs, including the most important one - the national project 'Ecology',” he explained.
At the same time, Moscow regional Minister for Housing and Utilities Anton Velikhovsky noted that the capital is the national leader when it comes to creating waste disposal industry and recycling, adding that Russia needs to have its own technological solutions.
“Issues related to import substitution are reflected in today's forum. It is extremely important that there are regions with their [qualified] workers and [sufficient] production bases, which show how the import substitution system is starting to work in Russia,” Velikhovsky noted.
The events are being held at the Crocus Expo Center in Moscow on September 13-15, with over 200 guests from Russia, China and other countries presenting their equipment. The experts will also discuss ways to boost efficiency and create new supply chains for the industry.