'Made in Russia' Business Mission Starts in Istanbul, REC Says
'Made in Russia' Business Mission Starts in Istanbul, REC Says
The mission includes various companies, which produce medical or gym equipment, food, animated shows, and many other goods.
A ‘Made in Russia’ business mission was launched in Istanbul on Monday, according to the Russian Export Center (REC).It was started with a session on the prospects of Russia-Turkey trade, where the participants discussed the future of Russian exports to the country, Turkish trade regulations, and possible involvement into Turkish infrastructural projects.The mission stipulates over 150 b2b and b2g meetings of Russian business leaders with Turkish partners and discussion of logistics for the possible supplies of Russian goods.
15:04 GMT 13.09.2022
The mission includes various companies, which produce medical or gym equipment, food, animated shows, and many other goods.
A ‘Made in Russia’ business mission was launched in Istanbul on Monday, according to the Russian Export Center (REC).

"On a business trip, products are presented by 13 Russian enterprises, which are actively developing export sales channels or planning to start export activities in Turkey," an official statement informed.

It was started with a session on the prospects of Russia-Turkey trade, where the participants discussed the future of Russian exports to the country, Turkish trade regulations, and possible involvement into Turkish infrastructural projects.
The mission stipulates over 150 b2b and b2g meetings of Russian business leaders with Turkish partners and discussion of logistics for the possible supplies of Russian goods.
