https://sputniknews.com/20220913/made-in-russia-business-mission-starts-in-istanbul-rec-says-1100731147.html

'Made in Russia' Business Mission Starts in Istanbul, REC Says

'Made in Russia' Business Mission Starts in Istanbul, REC Says

The mission includes various companies, which produce medical or gym equipment, food, animated shows, and many other goods. 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-13T15:04+0000

2022-09-13T15:04+0000

2022-09-13T15:04+0000

russia

turkey

russian export center jsc (rec)

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/08/1100549406_0:91:3078:1822_1920x0_80_0_0_9cebe6ebfe1582d95e0a33ba7ff2242f.jpg

A ‘Made in Russia’ business mission was launched in Istanbul on Monday, according to the Russian Export Center (REC).It was started with a session on the prospects of Russia-Turkey trade, where the participants discussed the future of Russian exports to the country, Turkish trade regulations, and possible involvement into Turkish infrastructural projects.The mission stipulates over 150 b2b and b2g meetings of Russian business leaders with Turkish partners and discussion of logistics for the possible supplies of Russian goods.

russia

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, turkey, russian export center jsc (rec)