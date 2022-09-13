International
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Civilian Facilities in Kherson Region, Authorities Say
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Civilian Facilities in Kherson Region, Authorities Say
The special military operation in Ukraine was launched by Russia in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics asked for assistance against... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
In this image released by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Service, Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in the Donetsk Region, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Civilian Facilities in Kherson Region, Authorities Say

07:17 GMT 13.09.2022
International
India
The special military operation in Ukraine was launched by Russia in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics asked for assistance against Kiev's attacks. President Vladimir Putin noted that the op aimed to stop the eight-year-long conflict in Donbass, as well as to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.
The situation in Ukraine remains tense - over the past weeks, Kiev's troops have been shelling the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe - Zaporozhye NPP. The attacks - which did not stop even during an inspection by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi - forced the local authorities to shut down the last operating power unit of the facility to prevent any possible disasters.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to get the latest updates!
08:48 GMT 13.09.2022
Brazilian Presidential Candidate Lula da Silva Says EU Made Big Mistake Giving Military Aid to Ukraine
07:17 GMT 13.09.2022
Ankara Requests Clarification From Ukraine on Anti-Turkish Campaign in Kiev, Reports Say
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ankara Requests Clarification From Ukraine on Anti-Turkish Campaign in Kiev, Reports Say
