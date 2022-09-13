LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Civilian Facilities in Kherson Region, Authorities Say

The special military operation in Ukraine was launched by Russia in February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics asked for assistance against Kiev's attacks. President Vladimir Putin noted that the op aimed to stop the eight-year-long conflict in Donbass, as well as to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.
The situation in Ukraine remains tense - over the past weeks, Kiev's troops have been shelling the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe - Zaporozhye NPP. The attacks - which did not stop even during an inspection by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi - forced the local authorities to shut down the last operating power unit of the facility to prevent any possible disasters.
08:48 GMT 13.09.2022
Brazilian Presidential Candidate Lula da Silva Says EU Made Big Mistake Giving Military Aid to Ukraine
07:17 GMT 13.09.2022
Ankara Requests Clarification From Ukraine on Anti-Turkish Campaign in Kiev, Reports Say