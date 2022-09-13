Live Updates: Armenia Informs Russia, CSTO & UN About Situation on Azerbaijani Border - National TV

US Calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to End Hostilities - Blinken

The United States is deeply concerned about the fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and urges the parties to immediately stop the hostilities, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"The United States is deeply concerned about reports of attacks along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, including reported strikes against settlements and civilian infrastructure inside Armenia. As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict. We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately," Blinken said.

Earlier, Yerevan said the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia late on Monday using artillery and drones. The Armenian Defense Ministry said there were casualties on the Armenian side. Baku said the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also reported losses in its ranks.