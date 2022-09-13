https://sputniknews.com/20220913/legendary-director-jean-luc-godard-passes-away-at-age-of-91-1100710373.html
Legendary Director Jean-Luc Godard Passes Away at Age of 91
Legendary Director Jean-Luc Godard Passes Away at Age of 91
The French-Swiss cinematographer was one of the founders of the sixties' New Wave movement, and was widely considered one of the most influential directors of... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-13T08:16+0000
2022-09-13T08:16+0000
2022-09-13T08:47+0000
jean-luc godard
cinema
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100710226_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_541e4f814e82d009012f885202af8741.jpg
Iconic director, screenwriter and critic Jean-Luc Godard passed away on Tuesday, French newspaper The Liberation reported. The cause of his death remains unrevealed at the moment.Godard was born in 1930 in Paris. He started as a movie critic in 1050ies and joined the French cinema clubs that started the New Wave. Then he became a director and gained worldwide fame with his 1960 movie Breathless (À bout de souffle), starring Jean-Paul Belmondo, after which other famous works followed, including A Woman Is a Woman, Pierrot le Fou, The Carabineers, The Little Soldier, and many others.In total, he contributed to over 40 feature films as director, producer and writer, making a huge impact on a generation of European movie makers.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100710226_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_565594329112fa652d0d97d33d06353e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
jean-luc godard, cinema
Legendary Director Jean-Luc Godard Passes Away at Age of 91
08:16 GMT 13.09.2022 (Updated: 08:47 GMT 13.09.2022)
The French-Swiss cinematographer was one of the founders of the sixties' New Wave movement, and was widely considered one of the most influential directors of all time.
Iconic director, screenwriter and critic Jean-Luc Godard passed away on Tuesday, French newspaper The Liberation reported. The cause of his death remains unrevealed at the moment.
Godard was born in 1930 in Paris. He started as a movie critic in 1050ies and joined the French cinema clubs that started the New Wave. Then he became a director and gained worldwide fame with his 1960 movie Breathless (À bout de souffle), starring Jean-Paul Belmondo, after which other famous works followed, including A Woman Is a Woman, Pierrot le Fou, The Carabineers, The Little Soldier, and many others.
In total, he contributed to over 40 feature films as director, producer and writer, making a huge impact on a generation of European movie makers.