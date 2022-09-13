International
Japan Renounces Testing of Anti-Satellite Weapons After US
Japan Renounces Testing of Anti-Satellite Weapons After US
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Japanese government has decided to renounce testing of anti-satellite weapons to promote discussions of responsible behavior in outer... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
06:34 GMT 13.09.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Japanese government has decided to renounce testing of anti-satellite weapons to promote discussions of responsible behavior in outer space, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
"This decision is a result of the Government of Japan’s considerations after the U.S. Government’s announcement not to conduct destructive, direct-ascent anti-satellite (ASAT) missile testing in April," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry emphasized that Tokyo aims to actively promote discussions in the international community concerning the development of norms of responsible behavior in outer space.
At the same time, the country will "continue to play an active role to achieve secure, stable and sustainable outer space."
US Vice President Kamala Harris announced the decision to ban US anti-satellite weapons tests during her visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base in the state of California earlier in April.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson called on other countries to impose a similar moratorium on the testing of anti-satellite weapons. At that time, former head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin noted the inconsistency of the US administration and requested an adequate response to the proposals of Russia and China on a treaty on the prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space.
