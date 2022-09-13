https://sputniknews.com/20220913/indias-bjp-slams-opposition-parliamentarian-over-derogatory-remarks-on-hinduism-1100721013.html
India’s BJP Slams Opposition Parliamentarian Over Derogatory Remarks on Hinduism
13:48 GMT 13.09.2022 (Updated: 13:54 GMT 13.09.2022)
The main opposition parties - the Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) parties - have sparked controversy of late. Last week, Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi met a controversial catholic priest who insulted a Hindu Goddess, while more recently a DMK parliamentarian made derogatory remarks against Hinduism.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has blasted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) parliamentarian A. Raja for making offensive remarks about Hinduism, ANI has reported.
The BJP accused the DMK politician from the southern state of Tamil Nadu, which is controlled by the DMK, of spreading hatred against a particular community while appeasing the other for political gain.
"Sorry state of political discourse in Tamil Nadu. DMK MP has yet again spewed hatred against one community with the sole aim of appeasing others. Very very unfortunate mindset of these political leaders who think they own Tamil Nadu," local BJP President K. Annamalai tweeted.
The BJP's criticism came after Raja reportedly insulted “Shudras” by calling them children of prostitutes and alleging that their condition would remain the same as long as they continued to be associated with Hinduism.
"You are a Shudra until you are a Hindu. You are a prostitute’s son until you are a Shudra. Until you are a Hindu, you are a Panjayathu (Dalit) and until you are a Hindu, you are an untouchable," he said at an event in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal.
"I do not like to be Hindu. Why are you keeping me as Hindu? We should raise this question. I have never seen a religion like Hindu," the deputy general secretary of the DMK added.
In ancient times, Hindus were classified into four social orders or castes: Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and the Shudras.
Brahmins were the top caste of the society and included priests or teachers; they were followed by Kshatriyas and Vaishyas with the Shudras at the lowest level.
The DMK is the senior partner in Tamil Nadu's ruling alliance which comprises the Congress and left parties. In the 2021 assembly polls, the DMK and its partners won 159 seats out of a total of 234, with the former winning 133 alone.
Meanwhile, the BJP - which fought the elections in an alliance with the state's main opposition party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) - managed to win in just four constituencies.