https://sputniknews.com/20220913/indias-bjp-slams-opposition-parliamentarian-over-derogatory-remarks-on-hinduism-1100721013.html

India’s BJP Slams Opposition Parliamentarian Over Derogatory Remarks on Hinduism

India’s BJP Slams Opposition Parliamentarian Over Derogatory Remarks on Hinduism

The main opposition parties - the Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) parties - have sparked controversy of late. Last week, Congress parliamentarian... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-13T13:48+0000

2022-09-13T13:48+0000

2022-09-13T13:54+0000

india

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

hinduism

religion

politician

tamil nadu

elections

polls

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0d/1100725403_0:61:1105:683_1920x0_80_0_0_5168a62c287e01e81c9b1b48fc401d45.jpg

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has blasted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) parliamentarian A. Raja for making offensive remarks about Hinduism, ANI has reported. The BJP accused the DMK politician from the southern state of Tamil Nadu, which is controlled by the DMK, of spreading hatred against a particular community while appeasing the other for political gain."Sorry state of political discourse in Tamil Nadu. DMK MP has yet again spewed hatred against one community with the sole aim of appeasing others. Very very unfortunate mindset of these political leaders who think they own Tamil Nadu," local BJP President K. Annamalai tweeted. The BJP's criticism came after Raja reportedly insulted “Shudras” by calling them children of prostitutes and alleging that their condition would remain the same as long as they continued to be associated with Hinduism.In ancient times, Hindus were classified into four social orders or castes: Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and the Shudras. Brahmins were the top caste of the society and included priests or teachers; they were followed by Kshatriyas and Vaishyas with the Shudras at the lowest level. The DMK is the senior partner in Tamil Nadu's ruling alliance which comprises the Congress and left parties. In the 2021 assembly polls, the DMK and its partners won 159 seats out of a total of 234, with the former winning 133 alone. Meanwhile, the BJP - which fought the elections in an alliance with the state's main opposition party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) - managed to win in just four constituencies.

tamil nadu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

bharatiya janata party (bjp), hinduism, religion, politician, tamil nadu, elections, polls