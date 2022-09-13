https://sputniknews.com/20220913/india-to-seek-loss-and-damage-compensation-from-west-for-climate-disasters-at-cop-27---report-1100708347.html

India to Seek 'Loss and Damage' Compensation From West for Climate Disasters at COP-27 - Report

A UN report suggests that the number of people going hungry daily would rise sharply from 828 million if the rise in global temperatures is not restrained... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

India, together with a group of least developed countries (the G-77), will push for "loss and damages" compensation at the upcoming climate summit COP-27 in November, as worsening weather conditions hurt the economies of poorer countries the most, Bloomberg reports.Yadav's remarks came days after his Pakistani counterpart Sherry Rehman said that "climate funding is unfair to developing countries" as her country has faced its worst flood disaster in a decade.Nearly 1,400 people were killed and 33 million were affected due to floods that inundated almost all of Pakistan. A number of cities received 500 to 700 percent more rainfall than average in August.According to Rehman, the group of 77 developing countries plus China, which Pakistan currently chairs, will demand compensation from polluters after the Global South witnessed a year of devastating droughts, floods, heatwaves and forest fires.During the UN Climate meeting in Glasgow, the US and European Union blocked an attempt by poorer and middle-income countries to establish a dedicated new damages fund for the vulnerable nations.However, the Glasgow deal did recognize the rising costs of losses and damage in developing countries.UN estimates that over $300 billion would be required by 2030 to assist developing countries in adapting to climate change.

