India to Host G20 Summit on September 9-10, 2023

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India will host the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit on September 9-10 next year, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The forum accounts for 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world’s population. It aims to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.India is part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and upcoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.During India’s G20 Presidency, the Troika will consist of three developing countries, including Indonesia and Brazil, for the first time. This will provide these countries with a "greater voice," according to the statement.Indonesia is the current holder of the G20 Presidency, hosting the next group's summit in Bali on November 15-16. Several Western countries, the US and Canada in particular, advocated banning Russia altogether from the group, but were opposed by other members. Indonesia, in a bid to unite the G20 countries and reach a compromise, invited both Russia and Ukraine, a non-G20 country, to the summit.Last week, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares expressed the country's readiness to organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit.

