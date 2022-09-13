International
Eight Charged for Alleged Human Smuggling Operation on US Southern Border - Justice Dept.
Eight Charged for Alleged Human Smuggling Operation on US Southern Border - Justice Dept.
13.09.2022
"The US Department of Justice, along with its partners, today announced a significant enforcement operation that disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the Southern United States," the Justice Department said in a press release. "The operation, a part of Joint Task Force Alpha (JTFA), included the arrest of eight alleged human smugglers whose indictment were unsealed today in the Southern District of Texas (SDTX)."The human smuggling operation was led by 31-year-old Erminia Serrano Piedra. Other defendants include Kevin Daniel Nuber, 41; Laura Nubere, 40; Lloyd Bexley, 51; Jeremy Dickens, 45; Katie Ann Garcia, 39; Oliveria Piedra-Campuzana, 53; and Pedro Hairo Abrigo, 33, the release said.The individuals were arrested in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, the release added.Migrants allegedly from Mexico, Guatemala and Colombia paid members of the human smuggling organization to help them travel illegally to and within the United States, the release said.The indictment also notices the criminal forfeiture of three properties as well as money judgments amounting to $2.3 million, the release said.
Eight Charged for Alleged Human Smuggling Operation on US Southern Border - Justice Dept.

20:00 GMT 13.09.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Eight individuals in the United States have been charged in connection to a human smuggling ring along the US southern border, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
"The US Department of Justice, along with its partners, today announced a significant enforcement operation that disrupted and dismantled a prolific human smuggling operation in Texas and across the Southern United States," the Justice Department said in a press release. "The operation, a part of Joint Task Force Alpha (JTFA), included the arrest of eight alleged human smugglers whose indictment were unsealed today in the Southern District of Texas (SDTX)."
The human smuggling operation was led by 31-year-old Erminia Serrano Piedra. Other defendants include Kevin Daniel Nuber, 41; Laura Nubere, 40; Lloyd Bexley, 51; Jeremy Dickens, 45; Katie Ann Garcia, 39; Oliveria Piedra-Campuzana, 53; and Pedro Hairo Abrigo, 33, the release said.
The individuals were arrested in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, the release added.
Migrants allegedly from Mexico, Guatemala and Colombia paid members of the human smuggling organization to help them travel illegally to and within the United States, the release said.
The indictment also notices the criminal forfeiture of three properties as well as money judgments amounting to $2.3 million, the release said.
