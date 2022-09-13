https://sputniknews.com/20220913/danish-government-committee-proposes-hijab-ban-in-elementary-school--1100704601.html

Danish Government Committee Proposes Hijab Ban in Elementary School

The Danish Commission for the Forgotten Women’s Struggle, a body set up by the country’s ruling Social Democratic Party, has recommended that the country’s government ban hijabs for students in Danish elementary schools. According to the commission’s report, the use of headscarves in elementary school can create a division between children into two groups – ‘us’ and ‘them’. “If the implementation of the recommendation requires the establishment of a general ban on the use of religious symbols in primary schools, the commission supports this,” it said.This is one of nine recommendations with the stated aim of preventing “honor-related social control” and ensuring that all women from a minority background could enjoy the same rights and freedoms as all Danish women. The other recommendations include providing Danish language courses, promoting modern child upbringing practices in ethnic minority families, strengthening sexual education in elementary schools, and tightening control over Muslim schools. A 2018 study on behalf of the Danish Education Ministry found that only 43 percent of the ethnic minority girls are allowed to see male friends in their spare time, while the same is the case for 88 percent of the ethnic Danish girls. Furthermore, wholly 13 percent of ethnic minority girls were afraid that their families would plan their future against their will, while the same is the case for only 5 percent of the ethnic majority girls. One of the stated aims of the commission is therefore to introduce recommendations on how to equalize differences like these between Danes who are ethnic minorities and their majority peers. The commission is set to make additional recommendations in the coming months and is expected to complete its work at the beginning of 2023. According to a 2020 report, Denmark is home to over 250,000 Muslims (or 4.4 percent of the population). Their share has been steadily increasing over the past several decades in lockstep with mass immigration into the Nordic country. Today, immigrants make up 8 percent of Denmark's population of 5.8 million. Over the past decade, however, Denmark has been gradually tightening the screws on its immigration and integration laws, with several consecutive governments regardless of their political affiliation imposing restrictions and tougher measures, to the point of controversy. Among others, the government has come under accusations of racism for its so-called ‘anti-ghetto’ laws, which allow forcible eviction and the razing of problematic property.

