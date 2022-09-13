International
Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 - Survey
Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 - Survey
13.09.2022
Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 - Survey

19:52 GMT 13.09.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr / Valerie Everett / Church cross
