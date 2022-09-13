https://sputniknews.com/20220913/christians-could-become-us-minority-group-by-2070---survey-1100739573.html
Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 - Survey
Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 - Survey
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Christians numbers could fall to as low as 35% of the US population within less than 50 years, while the religiously unaffiliated figure... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-13T19:52+0000
2022-09-13T19:52+0000
2022-09-13T19:52+0000
americas
us
christianity
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1a/1083461942_0:0:1600:901_1920x0_80_0_0_52638ca0f7656ea954df6114614aafbf.jpg
"Depending on whether religious switching continues at recent rates, speeds up or stops entirely, the projections show Christians of all ages shrinking from 64% to between a little more than half (54%) and just above one-third (35%) of all Americans by 2070," the pollster said.Americans unaffiliated with a religion could rise from 30% to up to 54 percent by 2070, the pollster said.The number of religious non-Christians, including Jews, Muslims, Hindus, and Buddhists, could rise from six percent to 13 percent in the same period, according to the survey.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1a/1083461942_0:0:1600:1201_1920x0_80_0_0_ddf420518da7807a397d9e285059fb52.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, christianity
Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 - Survey
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Christians numbers could fall to as low as 35% of the US population within less than 50 years, while the religiously unaffiliated figure rises to 54 percent, a Pew Research poll revealed on Tuesday.
"Depending on whether religious switching continues at recent rates, speeds up or stops entirely, the projections show Christians of all ages shrinking from 64% to between a little more than half (54%) and just above one-third (35%) of all Americans by 2070," the pollster said.
Americans unaffiliated with a religion could rise from 30% to up to 54 percent by 2070, the pollster said.
The number of religious non-Christians, including Jews, Muslims, Hindus, and Buddhists, could rise from six percent to 13 percent in the same period, according to the survey.