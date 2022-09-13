https://sputniknews.com/20220913/christians-could-become-us-minority-group-by-2070---survey-1100739573.html

Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 - Survey

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Christians numbers could fall to as low as 35% of the US population within less than 50 years, while the religiously unaffiliated figure...

"Depending on whether religious switching continues at recent rates, speeds up or stops entirely, the projections show Christians of all ages shrinking from 64% to between a little more than half (54%) and just above one-third (35%) of all Americans by 2070," the pollster said.Americans unaffiliated with a religion could rise from 30% to up to 54 percent by 2070, the pollster said.The number of religious non-Christians, including Jews, Muslims, Hindus, and Buddhists, could rise from six percent to 13 percent in the same period, according to the survey.

