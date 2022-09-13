https://sputniknews.com/20220913/bidens-boston-trip-cutting-cancer-deaths-in-half-and-logan-airports-infrastructure-plan-1100702873.html

Biden's Boston Trip: Cutting Cancer Deaths in Half and Logan Airport's Infrastructure Plan

President Joe Biden made his way from the White House to Boston to deliver a speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. Biden’s plan, first devised in February, is to cut U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years while also creating a “more supportive experience for patients and families.”"When he set that goal, he established a national purpose that could rally the American people in a common cause and he succeeded," Biden said of Kennedy, likening his plan to cut cancer deaths to Kennedy’s 1962 “Moonshot” speech.Blood testing to screen for cancers in people who are, or appear to be, otherwise healthy are already being researched. The blood tests can detect tumors in the pancreas, ovaries, and other areas of the body that do not have a recommended screening method. But as of April, those blood tests are being marketed without endorsements from medical groups or recommendations from health authorities. The test is also $949, and the question of whether or not it will save lives is still a debate for some researchers.Biden has called on the private sector to make drugs more affordable and to make data more available. He also announced funding for the biotechnology industry, including blood tests.In his speech, the president also announced that Dr. Renee Wegrzyn would be the inaugural director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). Wegryzn will be responsible for the organization's research portfolio and associate budget, the White House said in a released statement. ARPA-H will focus on health research and “innovation” and its budget will be used to support cancer prevention, detection, and treatment programs.“We can get to that 50% goal by slowing the disease sufficiently across the various cancers without curing anybody,” Berry added. “If I were to bet on whether we will achieve this 50% reduction, I would bet yes.”With the midterm elections just two months away, Biden used Monday’s visit to Boston to tote a bipartisan infrastructure law at Boston Logan International Airport’s Terminal E. The law’s new spending will create 5,000 more jobs while improving capacity and access issues at the airport. The president added that the new infrastructure would put the U.S. back into the race against “our competitors” such as China, who he claimed “we risk losing our edge as a nation to.”"Folks, America invented modern aviation. But we've allowed our airports to lag behind our competitors. Today, not a single solitary American airport, not one, ranked in the top 25 in the world. The United States of America. Not one airport ranks in the top 25 in the world. What in the hell's the matter with us? It means commerce, it means income, it means security," Biden added.The infrastructure bill, which includes $50 million to “modernize” Boston Logan’s Terminal E and and another $12 million to improve the airport’s roadways, aims to make American airports the “best in the world,” the president added.

