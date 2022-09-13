https://sputniknews.com/20220913/armenia-to-turn-to-russia-csto-un-over-situation-on-border-with-azerbaijan---cabinet-1100702635.html

Armenia to Turn to Russia, CSTO, UN Over Situation on Border With Azerbaijan - Cabinet

Armenia to Turn to Russia, CSTO, UN Over Situation on Border With Azerbaijan - Cabinet

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenia will ask Russia for assistance due to the aggravation of the situation on the border with Azerbaijan, the Armenian cabinet said... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier, Yerevan said the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia late on Monday using artillery and drones. The Armenian Defense Ministry said there were killed and wounded on the Armenian side. Baku said the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also reported losses in its ranks.Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan said Azerbaijani units at some sections of the border took actions to advance their positions.Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan informed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the situation on the border with Azerbaijan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement."Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on September 13 informed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the situation," according to the statement, which also states "Azerbaijani aggression."

