Armenia to Turn to Russia, CSTO, UN Over Situation on Border With Azerbaijan - Cabinet
© Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankIn this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ara Aivazian, in Yerevan, Armenia
© Russian Foreign Ministry/
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenia will ask Russia for assistance due to the aggravation of the situation on the border with Azerbaijan, the Armenian cabinet said following a meeting of the Armenian Security Council led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Earlier, Yerevan said the Azerbaijani military shelled the territory of Armenia late on Monday using artillery and drones. The Armenian Defense Ministry said there were killed and wounded on the Armenian side. Baku said the Armenian military fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops on the border, there was a clash. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also reported losses in its ranks.
"During the meeting, further steps were discussed to counter the aggressive actions of Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia that began at midnight. In connection with the aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, it was decided to officially appeal to the Russian Federation in order to implement the provisions of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as to the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the UN Security Council," the cabinet said.
Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan said Azerbaijani units at some sections of the border took actions to advance their positions.
"The enemy continues to use artillery, mortars, drones and large-caliber small arms. Attacks are being made on both military facilities and civilian infrastructure facilities. In some areas, Azerbaijani units have taken actions to advance positions. Positional battles continue. The Armenian Armed Forces give a proportionate response and carry out their combat tasks in full," Torosyan said.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan informed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the situation on the border with Azerbaijan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on September 13 informed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the situation," according to the statement, which also states "Azerbaijani aggression."