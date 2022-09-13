https://sputniknews.com/20220913/algerian-energy-minister-to-partake-in-russian-intl-energy-week-on-oct-12-14-envoy-says-1100714211.html
Algerian Energy Minister to Partake in Russian Int'l Energy Week on Oct 12-14, Envoy Says
Algerian Energy Minister to Partake in Russian Int'l Energy Week on Oct 12-14, Envoy Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab will take part in the Moscow International Energy Week, which is scheduled for October 12-14
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab will take part in the Moscow International Energy Week, which is scheduled for October 12-14, Algerian Ambassador to Russia Smail Benamara said on Tuesday.
"I am happy to inform you and the Russian energy companies that the Minister of Energy will be in October 12-14 in Moscow for [Russian] International Energy Week," Benamara said at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.
"He will be accompanied by the secretary general of Sonatrach, which is one of the most important companies in Algeria for oil and gas, and the president director general of the Sonelgaz, which is the biggest electricity company in Africa," he added.
Russian Energy Week International Forum was established by Moscow in 2016 to show off the prospects of the Russian fuel and energy industry and unlock the potential of international cooperation in the field.
This year, the forum's program includes 37 events, covering various topics from import substitution and digital transformation in the oil and gas industries
to energy conservation and renewable sources of power.