Algerian Energy Minister to Partake in Russian Int'l Energy Week on Oct 12-14, Envoy Says

Algerian Energy Minister to Partake in Russian Int'l Energy Week on Oct 12-14, Envoy Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab will take part in the Moscow International Energy Week, which is scheduled for October 12-14... 13.09.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Energy Week International Forum was established by Moscow in 2016 to show off the prospects of the Russian fuel and energy industry and unlock the potential of international cooperation in the field.This year, the forum's program includes 37 events, covering various topics from import substitution and digital transformation in the oil and gas industries to energy conservation and renewable sources of power.

