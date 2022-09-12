https://sputniknews.com/20220912/video-pakistan-cricket-board-chief-snaps-at-indian-journalist-gets-slammed-on-social-media-1100681835.html

Video: Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Snaps at Indian Journalist, Gets Slammed on Social Media

Video: Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Snaps at Indian Journalist, Gets Slammed on Social Media

On Sunday, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the final of the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE, giving the islanders their

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja lost his cool at an Indian journalist after he asked him to comment on the Men in Green's loss to Sri Lanka in the title clash of the Asia Cup outside the match venue. The Indian journalist asked, "The people of Pakistan are very sad. What message would you give them?"The PCB supremo answered, "You must be from India and must be quite delighted." Raja then snatched the Indian journalist's phone but then returned it.The PCB president then left the venue without making further comments.The Indian journalist eventually went on to share the clip of the whole episode on social media, where he asked if his question deserved such a reaction from Raja.He highlighted that being the head of a national cricket board, Raja should have maintained some decorum and shouldn't have snatched a journalist's phone. Since being posted on Twitter, the clip has gone viral and has been viewed more than 175K times so far.Meanwhile, several users on social media slammed Raja for his act. "When he was a commentator or sports presenter, he must have asked similar questions to players also, did they ever reply the same way?? This is so pathetic and arrogant behavior from Ramiz.. shameful," a cricket fan said on Twitter."Shameful behavior as chairman of PCB, should be professional taking loss personally. Frustrated, I think a guy who have done nothing for the country on or off the field. Even he looks frustrated on the ground. Ramiz Raja having midlife crisis," another commented.

