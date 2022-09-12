https://sputniknews.com/20220912/video-of-drugged-woman-sparks-police-probe-in-indias-punjab--1100680437.html
Video of 'Drugged' Woman Sparks Police Probe in India's Punjab
India's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) published a study in February claiming over three million people in Punjab are drug...
Punjab police launched a probe over a video of a young woman who had been caught on camera while allegedly being under the influence of drugs.According to media reports, the video was captured in Amritsar. It shows a young woman who is believed to be under the influence of drugs, standing in the middle of a thoroughfare. She is in a daze and doesn't know whether to step forward or backward. Soon after the video went viral, police launched a search operation in the area, rounded up three persons and seized narcotic substances.Complaints have been filed by the police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and at least 12 people were detained for investigations.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in opposition in Punjab, attacked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its failure to control the drug menace.Sharing the video from his Twitter account, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a series of tweets that “Kejriwal and AAP allowed drugs and liquor to flourish from Delhi to Punjab”.Arvind Kejriwal heads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which presently rules Punjab and Delhi. Numerous incidents of drug abuse have been reported from Maqboolpura area in the past. The police have launched various initiatives to make people aware about the drug abuse but no results have been achieved until now.
Video of 'Drugged' Woman Sparks Police Probe in India's Punjab
13:38 GMT 12.09.2022 (Updated: 13:39 GMT 12.09.2022)
India's Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) published a study in February claiming over three million people in Punjab are drug users.
