Video: Danish Vessel Collides With US Navy Ship During 'Fleet Week' Gathering in Maryland
Video: Danish Vessel Collides With US Navy Ship During 'Fleet Week' Gathering in Maryland
"Fleet Week" events hosted in and around Maryland's Baltimore Inner Harbor takes place in early September and includes the participation of naval ships from...
A Danish ship wound up crashing into a US Navy littoral combat ship in Baltimore's Inner Harbor early Sunday, authorities have confirmed. No serious injuries, or damages have been reported.Local media reported the incident took place around 11 a.m. Sunday as the Danmark, a Danish sail-training ship participating in the naval gathering, was being tugged after getting stuck in the harbor.Video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing the exact moment the ship collided with the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul.Additional footage appears to show some structural damages to the port.A release issued by the Baltimore Police Department indicated that the incident did not cause any injuries to US Navy personnel or prompt "serious damage" aboard the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul.
Video: Danish Vessel Collides With US Navy Ship During 'Fleet Week' Gathering in Maryland

Image captures the moment a Danish training vessel collided with the US Navy's USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul while in port at Maryland's Baltimore Inner Harbor.
Image captures the moment a Danish training vessel collided with the US Navy's USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul while in port at Maryland's Baltimore Inner Harbor. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2022
"Fleet Week" events hosted in and around Maryland's Baltimore Inner Harbor takes place in early September and includes the participation of naval ships from the US, Canada, Army Corps of Engineers, as well as a Danish training vessel. Festivities will also include a series of flyovers with modern and historic aircraft.
A Danish ship wound up crashing into a US Navy littoral combat ship in Baltimore's Inner Harbor early Sunday, authorities have confirmed. No serious injuries, or damages have been reported.
Local media reported the incident took place around 11 a.m. Sunday as the Danmark, a Danish sail-training ship participating in the naval gathering, was being tugged after getting stuck in the harbor.
Video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing the exact moment the ship collided with the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul.
Additional footage appears to show some structural damages to the port.
A release issued by the Baltimore Police Department indicated that the incident did not cause any injuries to US Navy personnel or prompt "serious damage" aboard the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul.
