Video: Danish Vessel Collides With US Navy Ship During 'Fleet Week' Gathering in Maryland
© Screenshot/Christian SchafferImage captures the moment a Danish training vessel collided with the US Navy's USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul while in port at Maryland's Baltimore Inner Harbor.
"Fleet Week" events hosted in and around Maryland's Baltimore Inner Harbor takes place in early September and includes the participation of naval ships from the US, Canada, Army Corps of Engineers, as well as a Danish training vessel. Festivities will also include a series of flyovers with modern and historic aircraft.
A Danish ship wound up crashing into a US Navy littoral combat ship in Baltimore's Inner Harbor early Sunday, authorities have confirmed. No serious injuries, or damages have been reported.
Local media reported the incident took place around 11 a.m. Sunday as the Danmark, a Danish sail-training ship participating in the naval gathering, was being tugged after getting stuck in the harbor.
Video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing the exact moment the ship collided with the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul.
NEW: Video shows the Danish ship Danmark colliding with the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul, as the Danmark was being tugged out of the Inner Harbor #fleetweekfail pic.twitter.com/fplUhYuhCk— Christian Schaffer (@schaffer_tv) September 11, 2022
Historic Danish ship got stuck in the mud at the Baltimore Inner Harbor and needed a tug. Unfortunately, it crashed into a Navy warship. Inner harbor shut down. pic.twitter.com/O3M9F9OsFu— Jeramy Utara (@JeramyUtara) September 11, 2022
Additional footage appears to show some structural damages to the port.
Danish ship the Danmark collision with the USS Minneapolis Saint Paul assuming this is damage left behind no injuries reported @WMAR2News follows the story pic.twitter.com/mdQmmz4xp8— manny locke (@realmannynation) September 11, 2022
A release issued by the Baltimore Police Department indicated that the incident did not cause any injuries to US Navy personnel or prompt "serious damage" aboard the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul.