https://sputniknews.com/20220912/video-danish-vessel-collides-with-us-navy-ship-during-fleet-week-gathering-in-maryland-1100663013.html

Video: Danish Vessel Collides With US Navy Ship During 'Fleet Week' Gathering in Maryland

Video: Danish Vessel Collides With US Navy Ship During 'Fleet Week' Gathering in Maryland

"Fleet Week" events hosted in and around Maryland's Baltimore Inner Harbor takes place in early September and includes the participation of naval ships from... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T03:36+0000

2022-09-12T03:36+0000

2022-09-12T03:34+0000

americas

us

us navy

royal danish air force

ship

crash

ship collision

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100663503_0:43:2870:1657_1920x0_80_0_0_a2f5ed56526c9c4fd5b835a2205080a3.png

A Danish ship wound up crashing into a US Navy littoral combat ship in Baltimore's Inner Harbor early Sunday, authorities have confirmed. No serious injuries, or damages have been reported.Local media reported the incident took place around 11 a.m. Sunday as the Danmark, a Danish sail-training ship participating in the naval gathering, was being tugged after getting stuck in the harbor.Video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing the exact moment the ship collided with the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul.Additional footage appears to show some structural damages to the port.A release issued by the Baltimore Police Department indicated that the incident did not cause any injuries to US Navy personnel or prompt "serious damage" aboard the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, us navy, royal danish air force, ship, crash, ship collision