US Vice President Harris Says Ready to Run for Office in 2024 if Biden Seeks Re-Election
US Vice President Harris Says Ready to Run for Office in 2024 if Biden Seeks Re-Election
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday that she would run for office in 2024 if President Joe Biden sought re-election.
Harris said in an interview with the NBC broadcaster that Biden made it clear that he was going to run for office in 2024, and that she would be proud to stand for office with him.According to Harris, the role and responsibility of the US vice president is very important, and she does what she can to be a great partner for the president, helping to solve some of the main problems affecting the country in terms of both domestic and foreign policy.On August 26, the US Federal Election Commission received an application for registration of the Biden for President movement in support of the participation of the current US President in the 2024 presidential election. Both Biden and Harris are listed as candidates, according to the application.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday that she would run for office in 2024 if President Joe Biden sought re-election.
Harris said in an interview with the NBC broadcaster that Biden made it clear that he was going to run for office in 2024, and that she would be proud to stand for office with him.
According to Harris, the role and responsibility of the US vice president is very important, and she does what she can to be a great partner for the president, helping to solve some of the main problems affecting the country in terms of both domestic and foreign policy.
On August 26, the US Federal Election Commission received an application for registration of the Biden for President movement in support of the participation of the current US President in the 2024 presidential election. Both Biden and Harris are listed as candidates, according to the application.
