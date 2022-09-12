https://sputniknews.com/20220912/uk-peer-urges-us-to-ban-firm-accused-of-graft-in-south-africa-from-getting-government-contracts-1100670415.html

UK Peer Urges US to Ban Firm Accused of Graft in South Africa From Getting Government Contracts

UK Peer Urges US to Ban Firm Accused of Graft in South Africa From Getting Government Contracts

In July, Labor peer Peter Hain accused Bain & Company of “brazenly” assisting former South African President Jacob Zuma in organizing his decade of “shameless... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T08:00+0000

2022-09-12T08:00+0000

2022-09-12T08:08+0000

africa

us

uk

joe biden

south africa

corruption

allegations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100671565_0:148:3072:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_29fe96ba661932fce6e831ce71bacb4f.jpg

UK Labor peer and veteran anti-apartheid campaigner Peter Hain has called on US President Joe Biden to follow Britain in banning the US-based global management consultancy Bain & Company from future government contracts.Britain’s move was caused by Bain’s alleged links to corruption in South Africa under the presidency of Jacob Zuma. The company has denied the allegations.In a letter to Biden, a copy of which was seen by The Guardian, Hain wrote that POTUS should “act on this matter and establish a clear precedent that will signal to all US global companies, consultancies, lawyers, auditors and financial advisers that collusion with corrupt politicians and their business cronies in other countries will not be tolerated.”He also referred to Bain’s global managing partner Manny, who Hain said underplays his company’s corruption-related actions at the South African Revenue Service (SARS) as “mistakes.”The remarks come about a month after Stephen York, Bain’s managing partner in South Africa, said that the company is “ashamed” of its role in destabilizing South Africa’s tax agency.This followed the UK banning Bain last month from government contracts for three years over the firm’s purported involvement in a South African corruption scandal.A Cabinet Office spokesman said that after reviewing Bain's role and taking account of the "evidence and conclusions of the South African Government Commission." Minister for Government Efficiency Jacob Rees-Mogg considered Bain to be "guilty of grave professional misconduct."The South African Government Commission chaired by Raymond Zondo, who currently serves as the country’s chief justice, previously concluded that Bain acted "unlawfully" and, along with other private sector companies, colluded in "the clearest example of state capture.”The company was also accused of undermining the SARS through consultancy work that allegedly benefited Mr. Zuma's allies.The developments were preceded by Peter Hain’s speech at the House of Lords, where he argued that Bain used its expertise “not to enhance the functioning of a world-renowned tax authority as SARS was acknowledged, but to disable its ability to collect tax and pursue tax evaders, all in the service of their corrupt paymasters.”"The very company who possessed the expertise to bolster South Africa's defenses against the ravages of state capture, in fact weakened these defenses and profited from it”, Hain claimed.

https://sputniknews.com/20210515/south-africas-ousted-president-zuma-tries-to-evade-standing-trial-on-corruption-charges---report-1082895277.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210629/ex-south-african-president-jacob-zuma-reportedly-sentenced-to-15-months-in-prison-1083264730.html

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

us, uk, joe biden, south africa, corruption, allegations