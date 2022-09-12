International
Uganda Pays First Compensation to DRC as Damages Payment for Congo War
Uganda made its first damage payment over the Second Congo War, sending $65 million to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Congolese government announced on Monday.The Second Congo War, also known as the African World War, erupted in 1998 and lasted almost five years, with at least nine African countries being involved in the conflict. The total number of victims is believed to surpass 5.4 million.Uganda supported rebel forces against the ruling government amid clashes over the mineral-rich Ituri province. According to a 2005 UN court ruling, Uganda violated international law when its troops occupied parts of Ituri. While the DRC initially demanded $11 billion in compensation, the ICJ ruled the sum to be $325 million.
13:06 GMT 12.09.2022
Congolese soldiers drive along the road from Beni to the Ugandan border, 80 kilometers east, northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on May 23, 2021.
Evgeny Mikhaylov
The International Court of Justice ordered Uganda to pay a hefty $325 million to the neighboring country. It includes $225 million for loss of life, $40 million for property damage and $60 million for damage to natural resources during the Second Congo War.
Uganda made its first damage payment over the Second Congo War, sending $65 million to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Congolese government announced on Monday.

"The payment of this indemnity is made in five installments of $65 million. The first had just been paid," the DRC government spokesperson, Patrick Muyaya said.

The Second Congo War, also known as the African World War, erupted in 1998 and lasted almost five years, with at least nine African countries being involved in the conflict. The total number of victims is believed to surpass 5.4 million.
Map of Africa, highlighting Uganda
Uganda supported rebel forces against the ruling government amid clashes over the mineral-rich Ituri province. According to a 2005 UN court ruling, Uganda violated international law when its troops occupied parts of Ituri. While the DRC initially demanded $11 billion in compensation, the ICJ ruled the sum to be $325 million.
