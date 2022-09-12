https://sputniknews.com/20220912/uganda-pays-first-compensation-to-drc-as-damages-payment-for-congo-war-1100683237.html

Uganda Pays First Compensation to DRC as Damages Payment for Congo War

Uganda Pays First Compensation to DRC as Damages Payment for Congo War

The International Court of Justice ordered Uganda to pay a hefty $325 million to the neighboring country. It includes $225 million for loss of life, $40... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T13:06+0000

2022-09-12T13:06+0000

2022-09-12T13:06+0000

africa

congo

uganda

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100684863_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5c883dc9c682f08591d26da14f384829.jpg

Uganda made its first damage payment over the Second Congo War, sending $65 million to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Congolese government announced on Monday.The Second Congo War, also known as the African World War, erupted in 1998 and lasted almost five years, with at least nine African countries being involved in the conflict. The total number of victims is believed to surpass 5.4 million.Uganda supported rebel forces against the ruling government amid clashes over the mineral-rich Ituri province. According to a 2005 UN court ruling, Uganda violated international law when its troops occupied parts of Ituri. While the DRC initially demanded $11 billion in compensation, the ICJ ruled the sum to be $325 million.

congo

uganda

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

congo, uganda