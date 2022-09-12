https://sputniknews.com/20220912/two-people-shot-dead-in-marseille-france-police-say-1100667011.html
Two People Shot Dead in Marseille, France, Report Says
Two People Shot Dead in Marseille, France, Report Says
Two People Shot Dead in Marseille, France, Police Say
Two People Shot Dead in Marseille, France, Report Says
06:16 GMT 12.09.2022
According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred in the northern part of the city.
Two people were killed and one gravely wounded amid a shooting in Marseille overnight, BFMTV reported on Monday, citing a French police source. The assault took place in the 13th district, when the perpetrators shot a vehicle on the L2 highway multiple times, killing the people inside, according to the report.
The age of the victims ranged from 20 to 30, the source said, but their identities were not disclosed. The perpetrators are at large, and the police are investigating the shooting.
According to the AFP news agency, at least 22 people have been shot dead in the Bouches-du-Rhône department since the beginning of 2022, most of them in Marseille, suggesting that in many cases, the attacks were linked to drug trafficking.