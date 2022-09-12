International
Breaking News: Two People Shot Dead in Marseille, France, Police Say
https://sputniknews.com/20220912/two-people-shot-dead-in-marseille-france-police-say-1100667011.html
Two People Shot Dead in Marseille, France, Report Says
Two People Shot Dead in Marseille, France, Report Says
Two People Shot Dead in Marseille, France, Police Say
2022-09-12T06:16+0000
2022-09-12T06:50+0000
europe
france
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105664/04/1056640407_0:77:2686:1588_1920x0_80_0_0_075d3958038414d7b43040126756ed25.jpg
Two people were killed and one gravely wounded amid a shooting in Marseille overnight, BFMTV reported on Monday, citing a French police source. The assault took place in the 13th district, when the perpetrators shot a vehicle on the L2 highway multiple times, killing the people inside, according to the report.The age of the victims ranged from 20 to 30, the source said, but their identities were not disclosed. The perpetrators are at large, and the police are investigating the shooting.According to the AFP news agency, at least 22 people have been shot dead in the Bouches-du-Rhône department since the beginning of 2022, most of them in Marseille, suggesting that in many cases, the attacks were linked to drug trafficking.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105664/04/1056640407_90:0:2625:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_bafeeafb98915445ba4e9e532779281c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
two people shot dead in marseille, france, police say
two people shot dead in marseille, france, police say

Two People Shot Dead in Marseille, France, Report Says

06:16 GMT 12.09.2022 (Updated: 06:50 GMT 12.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Claude ParisPolice officers at Marseille, southern France
Police officers at Marseille, southern France - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2022
© AP Photo / Claude Paris
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred in the northern part of the city.
Two people were killed and one gravely wounded amid a shooting in Marseille overnight, BFMTV reported on Monday, citing a French police source. The assault took place in the 13th district, when the perpetrators shot a vehicle on the L2 highway multiple times, killing the people inside, according to the report.
The age of the victims ranged from 20 to 30, the source said, but their identities were not disclosed. The perpetrators are at large, and the police are investigating the shooting.
According to the AFP news agency, at least 22 people have been shot dead in the Bouches-du-Rhône department since the beginning of 2022, most of them in Marseille, suggesting that in many cases, the attacks were linked to drug trafficking.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала