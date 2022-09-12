International
https://sputniknews.com/20220912/turkish-media-claims-greece-fired-warning-shots-at-comoros-flagged-ship-with-foreigners-aboard-1100665117.html
Turkish Media Claims Greece Fired Warning Shots at Comoros-Flagged Ship With Foreigners Aboard
Turkish Media Claims Greece Fired Warning Shots at Comoros-Flagged Ship With Foreigners Aboard
ANKARA (Sputnik) - There were foreign nationals among the personnel of the ro-ro ship on which the Greek side opened fire this past weekend, the Milliyet... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-12T04:52+0000
2022-09-12T04:52+0000
turkey
greece
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080136121_0:270:3161:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ed51caf386cb7b1c48e03eaac110c238.jpg
A diplomatic source told Sputnik on Saturday that the Greek side opened pursuing fire on the ANATOLIAN ro-ro (roll-on-roll-off, wheeled cargo) ship flying the flag of the Comoros, which was traveling in international waters 11 nautical miles southwest from the Turkish island of Bozcaada (Tenedos) on Saturday.Three Turkish citizens, six Egyptian citizens, four Somali citizens and five Azerbaijani citizens, 18 people in total, were on board the ship, the Milliyet newspaper said on Monday. None of them were injured.According to the Sputnik source, Ankara considers the incident to be a violation of international law and demands an explanation from Greece.Meanwhile, the Hellenic Coast Guard said it opened warning fire in a safe direction while pursuing a "suspicious vessel" sailing under the Comoros flag that entered Greek territorial waters on Saturday. A patrol boat from the Port Authority of Mytilini asked the captain of ANATOLIAN to stop for an inspection after the vessel was spotted in the sea northwest of Lesbos, the Greek coast guard said. The captain refused to comply and a pursuit followed during which warning shots were fired.According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, Turkish authorities have been informed about the incident.An investigation has been launched by the Turkish authorities at the request of the Canakkale prosecutor, according to the Milliyet daily.
turkey
greece
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0b/1080136121_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d78eddfa1855929097554e196908c16c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, greece
turkey, greece

Turkish Media Claims Greece Fired Warning Shots at Comoros-Flagged Ship With Foreigners Aboard

04:52 GMT 12.09.2022
© AP Photo / Mehmet GuzelA Turkish Coast Guard vessel speeds during an exercise by the Turkish Coast Guard on the Aegean Sea near Izmir, Turkey, Wednesday, May 4, 2016
A Turkish Coast Guard vessel speeds during an exercise by the Turkish Coast Guard on the Aegean Sea near Izmir, Turkey, Wednesday, May 4, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2022
© AP Photo / Mehmet Guzel
Subscribe
International
India
ANKARA (Sputnik) - There were foreign nationals among the personnel of the ro-ro ship on which the Greek side opened fire this past weekend, the Milliyet Turkish daily reports.
A diplomatic source told Sputnik on Saturday that the Greek side opened pursuing fire on the ANATOLIAN ro-ro (roll-on-roll-off, wheeled cargo) ship flying the flag of the Comoros, which was traveling in international waters 11 nautical miles southwest from the Turkish island of Bozcaada (Tenedos) on Saturday.
Three Turkish citizens, six Egyptian citizens, four Somali citizens and five Azerbaijani citizens, 18 people in total, were on board the ship, the Milliyet newspaper said on Monday. None of them were injured.
According to the Sputnik source, Ankara considers the incident to be a violation of international law and demands an explanation from Greece.
Meanwhile, the Hellenic Coast Guard said it opened warning fire in a safe direction while pursuing a "suspicious vessel" sailing under the Comoros flag that entered Greek territorial waters on Saturday. A patrol boat from the Port Authority of Mytilini asked the captain of ANATOLIAN to stop for an inspection after the vessel was spotted in the sea northwest of Lesbos, the Greek coast guard said. The captain refused to comply and a pursuit followed during which warning shots were fired.
According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, Turkish authorities have been informed about the incident.
An investigation has been launched by the Turkish authorities at the request of the Canakkale prosecutor, according to the Milliyet daily.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала