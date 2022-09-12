https://sputniknews.com/20220912/turkish-media-claims-greece-fired-warning-shots-at-comoros-flagged-ship-with-foreigners-aboard-1100665117.html

Turkish Media Claims Greece Fired Warning Shots at Comoros-Flagged Ship With Foreigners Aboard

ANKARA (Sputnik) - There were foreign nationals among the personnel of the ro-ro ship on which the Greek side opened fire this past weekend, the Milliyet... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

A diplomatic source told Sputnik on Saturday that the Greek side opened pursuing fire on the ANATOLIAN ro-ro (roll-on-roll-off, wheeled cargo) ship flying the flag of the Comoros, which was traveling in international waters 11 nautical miles southwest from the Turkish island of Bozcaada (Tenedos) on Saturday.Three Turkish citizens, six Egyptian citizens, four Somali citizens and five Azerbaijani citizens, 18 people in total, were on board the ship, the Milliyet newspaper said on Monday. None of them were injured.According to the Sputnik source, Ankara considers the incident to be a violation of international law and demands an explanation from Greece.Meanwhile, the Hellenic Coast Guard said it opened warning fire in a safe direction while pursuing a "suspicious vessel" sailing under the Comoros flag that entered Greek territorial waters on Saturday. A patrol boat from the Port Authority of Mytilini asked the captain of ANATOLIAN to stop for an inspection after the vessel was spotted in the sea northwest of Lesbos, the Greek coast guard said. The captain refused to comply and a pursuit followed during which warning shots were fired.According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, Turkish authorities have been informed about the incident.An investigation has been launched by the Turkish authorities at the request of the Canakkale prosecutor, according to the Milliyet daily.

