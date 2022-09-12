International
Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing
Trump Objects to Justice Department’s Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump objects to the Justice Department's nominees for special master – a neutral reviewer of case evidence –...
The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into potential mishandling of classified materials. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and characterized the probe as a weaponization of the US justice system against him.Trump’s legal team requested a neutral special master to review documents and other evidence seized during the FBI’s raid, and objected to the government’s attempts to withhold some materials from review.However, Trump’s legal team did not provide the basis for opposition to the candidates out of respect for them, but is prepared to provide details should the court ask, according to the filing.Trump’s lawyers are similarly willing to provide rationale in support of their list of nominees if the court desires, the filing added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump objects to the Justice Department’s nominees for special master – a neutral reviewer of case evidence – in the probe that led to an FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last month, according to court documents filed Monday.
The FBI raided Mar-a-Lago as part of an investigation into potential mishandling of classified materials. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and characterized the probe as a weaponization of the US justice system against him.
Trump’s legal team requested a neutral special master to review documents and other evidence seized during the FBI’s raid, and objected to the government’s attempts to withhold some materials from review.
"Plaintiff [Trump] objects to the proposed nominees of the Department of Justice. Plaintiff believes there are specific reasons why those nominees are not preferred for service as Special Master in this case," the filing said.
However, Trump’s legal team did not provide the basis for opposition to the candidates out of respect for them, but is prepared to provide details should the court ask, according to the filing.
Trump’s lawyers are similarly willing to provide rationale in support of their list of nominees if the court desires, the filing added.
