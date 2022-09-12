https://sputniknews.com/20220912/tokyo-says-will-resume-us-airbase-relocation-in-okinawa-despite-local-opposition-1100686032.html

Tokyo Says Will Resume US Airbase Relocation in Okinawa Despite Local Opposition

Tokyo Says Will Resume US Airbase Relocation in Okinawa Despite Local Opposition

TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government believes that the US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma (MCAS Futenma) should remain in the Okinawa prefecture despite... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T13:18+0000

2022-09-12T13:18+0000

2022-09-12T13:18+0000

asia & pacific

japan

okinawa

us military base

us military bases

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104883/61/1048836152_0:113:2301:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_e1f57f6d66a95e1d1f3d0a3a7feda26f.jpg

Tamaki, who has consistently supported the transfer of MCAS Futenma outside of the prefecture, won a second four-year-term following Sunday's governor election likely due to his strong opposition to the base's relocation to the Henoko area within the same Okinawa prefecture.The citizens of Okinawa oppose the US presence on the island. They regularly complain about the noise of low-flying planes and the danger of accidents at US bases, as well as crimes committed over the years by US military personnel. The US military, in turn, claim that the crime rate among their personnel is lower than among the population of Okinawa.Environmentalists also complain that the necessary work at the landfill for the construction of the base will destroy coral reefs and damage the habitat of manatees.In 2015, the former governor of Okinawa, Takeshi Onaga, barred the decision to move MCAS Futenma from the city of Ginowan to the northern Henoko area, demanding that it be completely removed from the region. In 2018, Onaga died, but his successor Tamaki continued to push for the withdrawal of the base from the island. The central government won a number of lawsuits, after which the process of moving the base to the Henoko area resumed.

okinawa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

asia & pacific, japan, okinawa, us military base, us military bases