Three People Dead Amid Flooding Caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor in Russia's Primorye, Governor Says

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - At least three people died in Russia’s Primorye as a result of flooding caused by typhoon Hinnamnor, Primorsky Territory... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

"It [the typhoon] passed quickly, but did a lot of harm. Unfortunately, we lost three people. In the Terneysky region - a man [died] when his car drowned, in the Lazovsky region a woman was washed away by a stream… in Dalnegorsk a woman was also washed away by a stream," Kozhemyako told the Vladivostok FM radio station on Monday.According to Primorsky authorities, over 990 buildings in the region were flooded amid heavy rains caused by typhoon Hinnamnor. Thirty-four bridges sustained damages.Kozhemyako has appealed to Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Kurenkov with a request to introduce a federal emergency regime in Primorye.Meanwhile, residents of the neighboring Khabarovsk Territory have seen electricity returned to their homes after the typhoon struck, the regional head office of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Monday. Strong winds had damaged power lines and cut off wires, leaving more than 40 settlements completely or partially without electricity. A steady decline in water levels continues in most of the Amur River. Hinamnor hit the region from September 6-8, and brought with it showers and squally winds. In the Khabarovsk Territory, trees were knocked down and structures were torn down. The rains flooded the adjoining territories, vegetable gardens, roads and structures.Last week, nearly a dozen people died and several others went missing as Hinnamnor ripped through South Korea, forcing nearly 3,000 people to evacuate and leaving over 66,000 houses without electricity.

