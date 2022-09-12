https://sputniknews.com/20220912/thirty-injured-in-communal-clashes-in-indias-tripura-state-1100672992.html

Thirty Injured in Communal Clashes in India's Tripura State

Thirty Injured in Communal Clashes in India's Tripura State

Some media outlets also reported that the indigenous community was enraged after they saw Muslims constructing houses in a forest area. However, police have... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T12:23+0000

2022-09-12T12:23+0000

2022-09-12T12:23+0000

india

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

the hindu

muslim

muslim

muslim

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100681550_0:161:2424:1525_1920x0_80_0_0_5d7ea2149d064bdc07d9d3447d7ef4e5.jpg

As many as 30 people, including eight women and four policemen, suffered injuries in the Indian state of Tripura after clashes erupted between the indigenous community and Muslims in Gomati district, Indian media reported on Monday.As of Monday morning, ten people had been admitted to hospital and a police vehicle had been set on fire by an angered mob.On Sunday, around 200 members of the indigenous community allegedly attacked Muslims living in the area. The community alleged that 28 Muslim families encroached on the reserve forest areas around Killa Village and started living there."They burned down our property," one Muslim man told Eastmojo.com.In retaliation, Muslims attacked the indigenous community despite police efforts to stop them.Muslims claim that they are legally entitled to live on the land after the court provided protection to them while a petition for legal permanency is being heard. In 2019, tribal leaders alleged that Muslims in the area were trying to encroach on the forest land, after which Muslims filed petitions seeking legal permission to live on the forest land.Meanwhile, senior police officer Dhurba Nath said that the problem between these two communities had been a regular issue for the last couple of years. As the matter of the land settlement is still pending in the courts, no one should be allowed to carry out any construction in the area, he added.Heavy security has been deployed in the area following the clashes.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

bharatiya janata party (bjp), the hindu, muslim, muslim, muslim