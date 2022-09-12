International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220912/texas-border-town-asks-for-refrigerators-to-store-bodies-of-drowned-migrants-as-morgues-overwhelmed-1100686499.html
Texas Border Town Asks for Refrigerators to Store Bodies of Drowned Migrants as Morgues Overwhelmed
Texas Border Town Asks for Refrigerators to Store Bodies of Drowned Migrants as Morgues Overwhelmed
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Authorities in Eagle Pass, a small town in Texas on the border with Mexico, have requested refrigerators to store the bodies of drowned... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-12T13:28+0000
2022-09-12T13:30+0000
americas
us-mexico border
us
texas
migrants
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100686161_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_469160fccb49fa629e558f36f3b2fbde.jpg
"There are so many bodies being recovered that the morticians are asking for assistance. I had never seen so many drownings like we're seeing right now," Eagle Pass Fire Department Chief Manuel Mello III, told the broadcaster. "We do a body recovery daily. It's very traumatic for my personnel."With the surge in the number of illegal migrants who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande River at the border with Mexico, the morgues and funeral homes in Eagle Pass have become overwhelmed, according to Mello.There are only four ambulances and two reserve trucks in the small town, he said."But those four trucks, they get overwhelmed every single day," Mello added.The agency's chief noted that his department typically receives 7,000 emergency calls a year, but the service received 8,500 calls in 2021 and is expected to reach the same figure this year.The Rio Grande starts in the US state of Colorado, flows south through New Mexico and goes into the Gulf of Mexico, forming a natural boundary between the US state of Texas and Mexico.Well over 2 million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and federal resources trying to handle the situation.
https://sputniknews.com/20220908/washington-dc-mayor-declares-public-emergency-over-migrant-arrivals-from-texas-arizona-1100553810.html
americas
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100686161_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04e51ee7d846082d62155699b3359926.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us-mexico border, us, texas, migrants
us-mexico border, us, texas, migrants

Texas Border Town Asks for Refrigerators to Store Bodies of Drowned Migrants as Morgues Overwhelmed

13:28 GMT 12.09.2022 (Updated: 13:30 GMT 12.09.2022)
© AFP 2022 / ALLISON DINNERMigrants are apprehended by US Border Patrol and National Guard troops in Eagle Pass, Texas, on May 22, 2022.
Migrants are apprehended by US Border Patrol and National Guard troops in Eagle Pass, Texas, on May 22, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / ALLISON DINNER
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Authorities in Eagle Pass, a small town in Texas on the border with Mexico, have requested refrigerators to store the bodies of drowned migrants as local morgues are already overcrowded, Fox News reported on Monday, citing firefighters.
"There are so many bodies being recovered that the morticians are asking for assistance. I had never seen so many drownings like we're seeing right now," Eagle Pass Fire Department Chief Manuel Mello III, told the broadcaster. "We do a body recovery daily. It's very traumatic for my personnel."
With the surge in the number of illegal migrants who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande River at the border with Mexico, the morgues and funeral homes in Eagle Pass have become overwhelmed, according to Mello.
There are only four ambulances and two reserve trucks in the small town, he said.
"But those four trucks, they get overwhelmed every single day," Mello added.
The agency's chief noted that his department typically receives 7,000 emergency calls a year, but the service received 8,500 calls in 2021 and is expected to reach the same figure this year.

"I would like to see the federal government jump in and help out in whatever way they can," Mello told Fox News. "If they could at least stop this migration, that would be awesome."

Migrants hold Red Cross blankets after arriving at Union Station near the U.S. Capitol from Texas on buses, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Washington. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said the state will provide migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border bus charters to Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2022
Americas
Washington DC Mayor Declares Public Emergency Over Migrant Arrivals From Texas, Arizona
8 September, 15:50 GMT
The Rio Grande starts in the US state of Colorado, flows south through New Mexico and goes into the Gulf of Mexico, forming a natural boundary between the US state of Texas and Mexico.
Well over 2 million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and federal resources trying to handle the situation.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала