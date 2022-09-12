https://sputniknews.com/20220912/sputnikpro-hosts-teaching-program-for-south-east-asian-journalists-1100696982.html

SputnikPro Hosts Teaching Program for South-East Asian Journalists

The module of SputnikPro, Sputnik News Agency's project for teaching and sharing experience with journalists, students, press service staffers and media managers from across the globe, kicked off with the meeting dedicated to the topic: "Russia and ASEAN: achievements, dilemmas, challenges".The meeting gathered representatives from 11 media outlets of ASEAN countries, including Indonesian Antara news agency, Voice of Vietnam radio, "Yangon" from Myanmar, Laos-based Vientiane Times, and Thai PBS World broadcaster.In the upcoming month, SputnikPro attendees will be receiving lectures and master classes from Sputnik’s mass media experts, visiting events organized by the Russian news agency's partners, and tours to top socio-political and technological platforms in Russia. The studying module is also complemented by a broad cultural program.The coordinator of international programs of the Gorchakov Foundation for the Support of Public Diplomacy, SputnikPro's partner, Lyana Dymova expressed joy that the studying program took off despite a period of instability in the world. Dymova noted that the key goal of InteRussia, the international internship program for foreign journalists, is to enable foreign specialists to learn more about Russia and exchange their experience with colleagues from different countries.The head of the ASEAN Center at MGIMO University, another partner of InteRussia and SputnikPro, Ekaterina Koldunova also noted the importance of fact-based, objective knowledge about Russia for the countries of the South-Asia region.

