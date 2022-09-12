SputnikPro Hosts Teaching Program for South-East Asian Journalists
The opening of the SputnikPro module took place in the headquarters of the international news agency and radio Sputnik, as part of the internship program for foreign journalists called "InteRussia".
The module of SputnikPro, Sputnik News Agency's project for teaching and sharing experience with journalists, students, press service staffers and media managers from across the globe, kicked off with the meeting dedicated to the topic: "Russia and ASEAN: achievements, dilemmas, challenges".
The meeting gathered representatives from 11 media outlets of ASEAN countries, including Indonesian Antara news agency, Voice of Vietnam radio, "Yangon" from Myanmar, Laos-based Vientiane Times, and Thai PBS World broadcaster.
In the upcoming month, SputnikPro attendees will be receiving lectures and master classes from Sputnik’s mass media experts, visiting events organized by the Russian news agency's partners, and tours to top socio-political and technological platforms in Russia. The studying module is also complemented by a broad cultural program.
"The arrival of journalists from nine countries of Southeast Asia is truly a complete awakening of the SputnikPro project after a two-year break caused by the pandemic, in which the project almost completely operated remotely. I am very glad that this restoration of live communication with foreign colleagues began precisely from the region, which, in my opinion, is of paramount importance for Sputnik," director of Sputnik's international cooperation department, Vasily Pushkov, said.
The coordinator of international programs of the Gorchakov Foundation for the Support of Public Diplomacy, SputnikPro's partner, Lyana Dymova expressed joy that the studying program took off despite a period of instability in the world. Dymova noted that the key goal of InteRussia, the international internship program for foreign journalists, is to enable foreign specialists to learn more about Russia and exchange their experience with colleagues from different countries.
The head of the ASEAN Center at MGIMO University, another partner of InteRussia and SputnikPro, Ekaterina Koldunova also noted the importance of fact-based, objective knowledge about Russia for the countries of the South-Asia region.
"Russia is interested in developing relations with the ASEAN countries, but the information gap between our country and the states of the region is still large. Western media often promote a biased view of Russia. If you get to know the Russians, you will realize that we have a lot in common, psychologically speaking. We also value true friendship. A Russian may not immediately smile seeing you, but when you become real friends with one, your friendship will be very strong."