Six People Injured in Istanbul Mall Shooting, Reports Say
Six People Injured in Istanbul Mall Shooting, Reports Say
ANKARA (Sputnik) - At least six people, including Azerbaijani and Iranian citizens, were injured in a shooting inside a shopping mall in Istanbul, Turkey, the... 12.09.2022
turkey
istanbul
turkey, istanbul
turkey, istanbul

Six People Injured in Istanbul Mall Shooting, Reports Say

04:39 GMT 12.09.2022 (Updated: 04:46 GMT 12.09.2022)
© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel Turkish police officer
Turkish police officer - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2022
© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
International
India
ANKARA (Sputnik) - At least six people, including Azerbaijani and Iranian citizens, were injured in a shooting inside a shopping mall in Istanbul, Turkey, the Sabah daily newspaper reported on Monday.
An argument broke out between two groups of people at the Sariyer mall and the dispute quickly escalated into a fight that eventually involved a shootout, the Turkish newspaper said.
Six people, including four Azerbaijani nationals, one Iranian and one Turkish citizen, were injured as a result of the incident, which was caught on surveillance cameras, the Sabah said, specifying that the Iranian citizen was a bystander, not involved in the conflict.
One of the injured was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
