Six People Injured in Istanbul Mall Shooting, Reports Say

ANKARA (Sputnik) - At least six people, including Azerbaijani and Iranian citizens, were injured in a shooting inside a shopping mall in Istanbul, Turkey

turkey

istanbul

An argument broke out between two groups of people at the Sariyer mall and the dispute quickly escalated into a fight that eventually involved a shootout, the Turkish newspaper said.Six people, including four Azerbaijani nationals, one Iranian and one Turkish citizen, were injured as a result of the incident, which was caught on surveillance cameras, the Sabah said, specifying that the Iranian citizen was a bystander, not involved in the conflict.One of the injured was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

