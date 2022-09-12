https://sputniknews.com/20220912/sick-old-man-prince-andrew-heckled-as-queens-funeral-procession-passes-through-edinburgh---video-1100691005.html

'Sick Old Man': Prince Andrew Heckled as Queen's Funeral Procession Passes Through Edinburgh - Video

'Sick Old Man': Prince Andrew Heckled as Queen's Funeral Procession Passes Through Edinburgh - Video

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is no stranger to scandal. His marriage to Sarah Ferguson ended amid lurid newspaper stories of her infidelity, then later US... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T16:01+0000

2022-09-12T16:01+0000

2022-09-12T16:01+0000

prince andrew

queen elizabeth ii

king charles iii

viral

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100691078_0:0:3069:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_adb7609b66c9a25a67677fd2afa62353.jpg

Prince Andrew has been heckled as he marched on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession through the Scottish city of Edinburgh.The incident was captured on the official TV broadcast of the event.A mobile phone video taken by a witness showed a young man being pulled out of the crowd and violently thrown to the ground by a fellow onlooker, apparently angered by his behaviour. A police officer picked the youth up and ushered him away, as someone shouts: "Disgusting!"Other voices are heard chanting "God save the King" in apparent response to the heckling. The heckler has already been arrested.Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has been absent from recent royal public appearances since US woman Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed she was brought to London in 2001 at the age of 17 by Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of late sex trafficker and accused child sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein, where Andrew allegedly slept with her.The prince made an out-of-court settlement with Roberts Giuffre for an undisclosed amount after she brought a civil lawsuit against him in New York.

https://sputniknews.com/20220912/king-charles-iii-addresses-parliament-as-mps-pay-their-respects-1100674727.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

prince andrew, queen elizabeth ii, king charles iii, uk