'Sick Old Man': Prince Andrew Heckled as Queen's Funeral Procession Passes Through Edinburgh - Video

Prince Andrew has been heckled as he marched on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession through the Scottish city of Edinburgh.The incident was captured on the official TV broadcast of the event.A mobile phone video taken by a witness showed a young man being pulled out of the crowd and violently thrown to the ground by a fellow onlooker, apparently angered by his behaviour. A police officer picked the youth up and ushered him away, as someone shouts: "Disgusting!"Other voices are heard chanting "God save the King" in apparent response to the heckling. The heckler has already been arrested.Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has been absent from recent royal public appearances since US woman Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed she was brought to London in 2001 at the age of 17 by Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of late sex trafficker and accused child sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein, where Andrew allegedly slept with her.The prince made an out-of-court settlement with Roberts Giuffre for an undisclosed amount after she brought a civil lawsuit against him in New York.
Prince Andrew has been heckled as he marched on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession
through the Scottish city of Edinburgh.
"Andrew, you’re a sick old man" an onlooker shouted as Andrew, his brother King Charles III and his sister Princess Anne walked behind the hearse carrying his mother from Holyrood House to St Giles Cathedral, where she will lie in state.
The incident was captured on the official TV broadcast of the event.
A mobile phone video taken by a witness showed a young man being pulled out of the crowd and violently thrown to the ground by a fellow onlooker, apparently angered by his behaviour. A police officer picked the youth up and ushered him away, as someone shouts: "Disgusting!"
Other voices are heard chanting "God save the King" in apparent response to the heckling.
The heckler has already been arrested.
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, has been absent from recent royal public appearances
since US woman Virginia Roberts Giuffre claimed she was brought to London in 2001 at the age of 17 by Ghislaine Maxwell
, the accomplice of late sex trafficker and accused child sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein
, where Andrew allegedly slept with her.
The prince made an out-of-court settlement with Roberts Giuffre for an undisclosed amount after she brought a civil lawsuit against him in New York.