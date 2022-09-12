https://sputniknews.com/20220912/russias-fsb-thwarts-terrorist-attacks-in-crimea-and-kherson-region-1100673820.html

Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attacks in Crimea and Kherson Region

Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attacks in Crimea and Kherson Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had prevented a series of terrorist acts against the authorities of the... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-12T09:03+0000

2022-09-12T09:03+0000

2022-09-12T09:03+0000

russia

fsb

russian federal security service (fsb)

ukraine

crimea

terrorist group

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095042596_25:0:1227:676_1920x0_80_0_0_6316fd0b217174e42eb8f952ffce593e.png

It also said that the FSB obtained the data on an operation conducted by foreign security services, apprehended the perpetrators and their accomplices, seized the means of committing crimes, and detected their communication channels and ways of financing.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, fsb, russian federal security service (fsb), ukraine, crimea, terrorist group