Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attacks in Crimea and Kherson Region
Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attacks in Crimea and Kherson Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had prevented a series of terrorist acts against the authorities of the... 12.09.2022
Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attacks in Crimea and Kherson Region

09:03 GMT 12.09.2022
© Photo : FSBRussian FSB squad prepares to storm apartment with suspected neo-Nazi organization members plotting to kill media figures.
Russian FSB squad prepares to storm apartment with suspected neo-Nazi organization members plotting to kill media figures.
© Photo : FSB
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had prevented a series of terrorist acts against the authorities of the Kherson Region and Crimea, and obtained data on an operation conducted by foreign security services.

"During the operational game [FSB's counterintelligence operations], an attempt by the Security Service of Ukraine [SBU] to commit a series of sabotage and terrorist attacks against officials of the military-civil administration of the Kherson Region and the Crimean government was thwarted. Russian counterintelligence forces have identified an SBU employee, who was a recruiter and leader of nationalist sources," the FSB said in a statement.

It also said that the FSB obtained the data on an operation conducted by foreign security services, apprehended the perpetrators and their accomplices, seized the means of committing crimes, and detected their communication channels and ways of financing.
