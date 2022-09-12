https://sputniknews.com/20220912/russias-fsb-thwarts-terrorist-attacks-in-crimea-and-kherson-region-1100673820.html
Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attacks in Crimea and Kherson Region
Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attacks in Crimea and Kherson Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had prevented a series of terrorist acts against the authorities of the... 12.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-12T09:03+0000
2022-09-12T09:03+0000
2022-09-12T09:03+0000
russia
fsb
russian federal security service (fsb)
ukraine
crimea
terrorist group
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095042596_25:0:1227:676_1920x0_80_0_0_6316fd0b217174e42eb8f952ffce593e.png
It also said that the FSB obtained the data on an operation conducted by foreign security services, apprehended the perpetrators and their accomplices, seized the means of committing crimes, and detected their communication channels and ways of financing.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095042596_175:0:1076:676_1920x0_80_0_0_7dc96a2db4f18ad011c9f62d764ef23b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, fsb, russian federal security service (fsb), ukraine, crimea, terrorist group
russia, fsb, russian federal security service (fsb), ukraine, crimea, terrorist group
Russia's FSB Thwarts Terrorist Attacks in Crimea and Kherson Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had prevented a series of terrorist acts against the authorities of the Kherson Region and Crimea, and obtained data on an operation conducted by foreign security services.
"During the operational game [FSB's counterintelligence operations], an attempt by the Security Service of Ukraine [SBU] to commit a series of sabotage and terrorist attacks against officials of the military-civil administration of the Kherson Region and the Crimean government was thwarted. Russian counterintelligence forces have identified an SBU employee, who was a recruiter and leader of nationalist sources," the FSB said in a statement.
It also said that the FSB obtained the data on an operation conducted by foreign security services, apprehended the perpetrators and their accomplices, seized the means of committing crimes, and detected their communication channels and ways of financing.