Russian Envoy to EU Chizhov to Leave Brussels Soon

18:37 GMT 12.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOHN THYSVladimir Chizhov
© AFP 2022 / JOHN THYS
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Russian Permanent Representative in the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Monday that he will leave Brussels in the near future as his work assignment is coming to an end after 17 years.
"I'm leaving soon, my work assignment has come to an end. It's already uncomfortable for me to act as a live monument to the strategic partnership between Russia and the EU," the diplomat told Russian reporters in Brussels.
Chizhov didn't elaborate as to who will replace him.
"I can say that during my farewell visits, I warned the Europeans that it is much easier to burn bridges than to rebuild them later," the diplomat said, adding that "there will be no return to the previous relations with the European Union."
According to the diplomat, the EU "stubbornly and consciously refuses to play an independent role" on the world stage despite its claims of "strategic autonomy."
"Now everyone has forgotten about it," Chizhov said, adding that the bloc is quickly turning into NATO's "economic appendage."
Chizhov has served as Russia's permanent representative in the EU since 2005.
