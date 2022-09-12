https://sputniknews.com/20220912/russian-envoy-to-eu-chizhov-to-leave-brussels-soon-1100696536.html

Russian Envoy to EU Chizhov to Leave Brussels Soon

"I'm leaving soon, my work assignment has come to an end. It's already uncomfortable for me to act as a live monument to the strategic partnership between Russia and the EU," the diplomat told Russian reporters in Brussels.Chizhov didn't elaborate as to who will replace him.According to the diplomat, the EU "stubbornly and consciously refuses to play an independent role" on the world stage despite its claims of "strategic autonomy." "Now everyone has forgotten about it," Chizhov said, adding that the bloc is quickly turning into NATO's "economic appendage." Chizhov has served as Russia's permanent representative in the EU since 2005.

